Garrett May’s imprints on the Española Valley Sundevils are all over the place — just on the basketball court.
Española Valley entered the season with plans of competing for the Class 4A state boys basketball title, and May, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard, was a key part of that. However, May never made it past the preseason that started in mid-November, as he tore his right ACL to end his season before it even started.
But the Sundevils want to show they can carry on with May only in spirit — especially on the defensive end. So far this season, Española has demonstrated a defensive tenacity that reflects May, allowing less than 35 points per game as it started the season 3-0.
The St. Michael’s Horsemen experienced that Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. They managed just nine points in the second and third quarters and Española used its size and shooting to manufacture a 59-34 win to reach the semifinals.
The Sundevils spent the offseason working on becoming a better defensive team, driven by the sting of losing to eventual 4A champion Albuquerque Del Norte in the semifinals in the spring. Having the point guard May on the sidelines reinforces the work and the drive they put in so far.
“Garrett was probably our best defender,” said senior guard Marin Rodriguez, May’s replacement at the position. “Losing him, we lost a great defender, but now I have to step into those shoes and be one of the best defender on the team now.”
The Sundevils will take on Capital, which beat Santa Fe Indian School, 57-40, in the midday game.
The undersized Jaguars, with only two players on their roster over 6-0, will take on an Española team with a starting lineup that has four players taller than that mark.
There are times when the Sundevils can feature a lineup with no player shorter than 6-2, which is uncommon for most 4A teams. Third-year head coach Gabe Martinez said their size helps shrink the court for opponents looking for space to get a clean look at the rim.
Martinez, though, said he sometimes had to remind his players that being tall doesn’t mean they can’t also be quick.
“What I try to teach is to not let their height be a crutch,” Martinez said. “They have the athleticism and the God-given ability to move. What we’ve been focusing on is allowing those guys to take advantage of it and not just think, ‘Hey, I’m big.’ It’s to make the most of it.”
That, the Sundevils did for 16 minutes. They forced St. Michael’s into 16 turnovers and 4-for-10 shooting from the field. Down 17-12 entering the second quarter, the Horsemen turned the ball over on five straight possessions and didn’t score until the 1:42 mark of the quarter when sophomore Lucas Gurule recorded a three-point play on a drive to the basket that made it 36-15 at that point.
“We had a lot of hard work and did what we’re supposed to when were in our positions,” senior post Melaki Jones said.
The Horsemen (0-2) were woefully small compared to their opponents and weren’t helped by the rash of absences caused by injuries or other commitments.
Sitting on the sidelines in plain clothes was 6-foot-3 senior Lucas Coriz, who was the top returning post player for St. Michael’s but shredded his knee during the football season in September. Next to him with crutches was 6-1 freshman Nick Angelley, who injured his ankle prior to the season opener on Tuesday against Los Alamos.
Also missing were seniors Devin Flores and Diego Armendariz, two starting post players who were in Roswell preparing to compete in the Red/Green New Mexico All-Star Football Game on Saturday.
It left St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez with just eight players to use.
Meanwhile, Martinez went 12-deep with his lineup, mixing and matching a variety of players along the way.
Perhaps the best move Martinez made was to use senior guard Andray Lujan-Pana in the second quarter.
The 5-11 shooter scored 14 points in the second, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers during a personal 8-0 run that turned a 17-12 lead after a quarter into a 25-12 margin.
Lujan-Pana hit two more in the third and finished with a team-high 23 points. Rodriguez said Lujan-Pana is just one of many Sundevils with the ability to get hot from deep.
“Even our bigs can shoot,” Rodriguez said. “And we can all drive. We’re all quick.”
In other games:
Santa Fe High 53, Los Alamos 27
The Demons got off to a slow start, only leading 9-3 after a quarter, but their pressure and strong help defense on Hilltoppers 6-8 post Mark Cleland produced a 25-9 lead at the half and a 40-15 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Santa Fe High will play Taos in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Diego Ortiz exploded for 10 of his 13 points in the second half, while P.J. Lovato was steady in scoring 11. Roland Esch had 10 points for the Hilltoppers, with six in the fourth quarter.
Los Alamos plays Valencia in a semifinal at 11 a.m.
Capital 57, Santa Fe Indian School 40
The Jaguars (3-0) weren’t nearly as hot from the perimeter as they were in a 74-55 win over Taos on Tuesday, hitting just seven 3-pointers and shooting a paltry 20-for-55 from the field.
Instead, they relied on a defense that forced 29 turnovers to fuel a transition game that offered them ample chances at transition baskets.
Izaya Valencia hit four 3s and led the Jaguars with 16 points, while Isiah Acuna and Anthony Alvez each added 10. Leighton Galvin had 10 of his 19 points for SFIS in the first quarter.
SFIS (2-2) plays St. Michael’s in the consolation bracket at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Taos 60, Valencia 36
The Tigers rebounded from the sting of their season-opening loss to Capital with a dominating defensive performance, holding Valencia (1-2) to just 11 first-half points to build a 30-11 lead.
Anthony Padilla led the Tigers with 14 points, while Alden Torres and Isiah Jeantete each added 10.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.