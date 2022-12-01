Progress on the basketball court is never linear.
It happens in dribs and drabs over the course of a season, from a good quarter to a good half to a good 32 minutes. Thursday night saw the Española Valley Sundevils mark their improvement with a strong first half.
The second half undid all of that good work.
Seventeen second-half turnovers allowed the host Santa Fe High Demons to open their 2022-23 season with a 59-40 win in the opening round of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
The Demons advance to a semifinal matchup against Santa Fe Indian School at 7 p.m. Friday. As for the 0-3 Sundevils, they will embark on a consolation-round matchup against District 2-4A foe Los Alamos.
It will give Española another chance to give the Joey Trujillo era its first win after the longtime Pojoaque Valley coach took over the program in June.
While Trujillo’s hire turned over a new leaf in the annals of Sundevils basketball, it also mirrors the program’s changing roster. Only three players had significant playing time last season, as the Sundevils lost nine seniors from a 21-8 team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals.
In its place is a team that is young, undersized and still learning to adapt to a new voice and a new system. Trujillo said the transformation will take patience.
“We’re a work in progress, and hopefully by district, we are hitting on all cylinders that we want to be,” Trujillo said. “But we need to get that first ‘W’ to get the monkey off our backs.”
In a basketball-thirsty community like Española, that monkey might feel more like an 800-pound gorilla. Tough losses to SFIS and Albuquerque Academy seemed to dim fans’ prospects of a successful season.
Senior guard Marques Martinez mimicked his coach’s mantra of trusting the process. He said a lot of players are learning new roles, and given that the team did not have a full summer under Trujillo, it slowed the adjustment period for the players and the new coaching staff.
“We’re starting off slow, but hopefully, we finish strong,” Martinez said. “That’s all that matters.”
The Sundevils got off to a slow start against the Demons, who scored the first eight points of the quarter and seemed to be in cruise control. Trujillo said all his team needed at that point was a bucket to slow Santa Fe High’s momentum.
What he got instead was nine straight points off of four consecutive makes that gave Española a 9-8 lead when Kevin Coffeen drained a 16-footer with 4:18 left in the opening quarter.
“We came out the way we wanted to come out, but we couldn’t sustain it,” Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said.
The Sundevils were smart in breaking Santa Fe High’s press, then pulling the ball out and running their offense. Even when the Demons retook the lead with an eight-point spurt for an 18-12 lead, Española maintained its methodical, patient edge.
The result was a 12-2 run and a 25-20 Sundevils lead when Jadyen Duran nailed a 3-pointer with 4:18 left in the first half. Española took a 32-29 lead into the locker room and a newfound confidence that was lacking through the first two games.
That feeling quickly washed away with a turnover on their first possession of the second half. The Demons feasted on six more turnovers that fed an 18-4 run that swung momentum their way with a 44-36 lead that was never threatened.
“We just came out the same, expecting we were going to win since we were up at the half,” Martinez said. “We didn’t play as hard and we didn’t match their intensity.”
Trujillo said the Sundevils broke down mentally, failing to take care of the ball and look to help each other out when the Demons’ pressure had them in precarious situations.
“We didn’t do a good job of getting through that trap,” Trujillo said. “We didn’t do a good job of meeting the ball, and I think that was mental fatigue. We started throwing long passes instead of keeping them short like we did in the first half.”
Trujillo said the Capital City Tournament and next week’s Al Armendariz Tournament at Capital will be crucial in Española’s growth. The next step, he said, is to get a win.
“Tomorrow, we try to put some W’s together,” Trujillo said. “But I like the direction we’re trending.”
In other games:
St. Michael’s 54, Valencia 52
The Horsemen were riding along, building a 30-17 lead midway through the second quarter when attrition hit them in the form of foul trouble. St. Michael’s spent most of the second half juggling senior guard Adam Montoya, sophomore Sabiani Rios and junior win Santiago Sandoval on and off the bench because of foul trouble.
Valencia finished the first half with an 8-0 run to get within 30-25, then outscored St. Michael’s 22-12 to take a 47-42 lead before the Horsemen rallied with five straight points.
The Horsemen took a 52-50 lead on Reed Bass’ bucket in the final minute, then hit two of four free throws down the stretch for the win.
Montoya had a team-high 14 points to lead St. Michael’s (2-0), while Sandoval added 11 and Bass nine. Fernandez Enriquez led Valencia (0-3) with 12 points.
Santa Fe Indian School 40, Los Alamos 32
It was a defensive battle the Braves ultimately won in part because they forced a zero-point third quarter out of the Hilltoppers. Even with that 8-minute performance, SFIS only led 25-17 entering the fourth. Kenyon Callado stepped up in the final period for the Braves (3-0), scoring eight of his 18 points in the quarter.
Josiah Fresquez led Los Alamos with 18 points, and eight of his came in the final quarter.
The Hilltoppers (0-2) play Española Valley in the consolation semifinal at 12:30 p.m. in a battle of District 2-4A foes.
Abq. Valley 73, Fairfax (Ariz.) 29
The Vikings exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Stampede 31-5 to turn a 29-16 halftime lead into a 60-21 margin heading into the fourth quarter. Julian Chavez was electric in the quarter for Valley, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the quarter.
Charlie Lopez-Burton added 14 points, while Tyler Kowslowski added 13.
Courtney Watkin’s seven points led Fairfax, which plays Valencia in the other consolation semifinal at 9:30 a.m.