From loss comes growth for the Española Valley Sundevils.
A week after suffering a humbling 46-25 loss to host Santa Fe High in the championship game of the Capital City Tournament, the Sundevils took the lessons learned from that and made Capital pay Saturday night in much the same way.
A stifling Sundevils defense held the Jaguars to just 24 points over the last 24 minutes of the championship game of the Al Armendariz Tournament, and a balanced scoring attack led to a 45-39 win in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
The key to the win, though, was a vice-like defense that cut off driving lanes and forced the Jaguars (5-3) further and further away from the basket to initiate the offense.
Sundevils head coach Gabe Martinez said he talked with his team at the half to lean on its defense to escape a 22-16 deficit.
Some of that was Capital's four 3-pointers and a pesky defense that forced the Sundevils into a 4-for-20 performance from the field.
"I said, 'Guys, listen. Our shots are not falling,’ ” Martinez said. “ ‘Our defense has to keep us close enough in this game so when shots finally start going in, we can make a run.’ ”
It happened just as Martienz planned it. Española knocked down 12 of 23 shots in the second half, while Capital went ice-cold — 3-for-20 and just 1 for its last 14 attempts.
The driving lanes that were wide open in the first half were shut down by a long and lanky defense that covered practically every inch of the Jaguars' half court. A key element was weakside help that made Jaguars ballhandlers think twice about going inside.
"Our help-side is always a key thing, and we got it done today," senior post Ollie Fell said.
Still, it wasn't until the last four minutes that Española (8-1) finally took over. A Marques Martinez 3-pointer at the 4:34 mark tied the score at 35-all.
Then, Ricky Padilla drove the lane and hit a runner off the glass for the Sundevils' first lead at 37-35 with 3:12 remaining.
After Capital wing Anthony Alvez hit two free throws to tie the score at 37, Fell connected on the back-breaker when he scored on a half-court inbounds lob for a layup and a 39-37 advantage with 2:39 left.
"They just picked it up [defensively] in the third, fourth quarters," Capital senior post Edwin Saenz said. "They just really pressed us."
Española outscored Capital 12-4 in the last 5 minutes.
Third place
Pecos 66, Pojoaque Valley 47
The Panthers held Elks guard Derek Sanchez to just seven points, with just two in the first half as Pecos built a 39-24 lead.
Jodaiah Padilla led Pecos (4-1) with 19 points, and Aidan Holton added 13. Dalian Lopez had 11 for Pojoaque (3-4).
Fifth place
Grants 55, Kirtland Central 52
The Pirates (4-2) overcame a sluggish third quarter in which they scored six points after building a 37-26 halftime lead to hold off the Broncos for fifth place. Colton Moore led Grants with 20 points, while Jarvis Mullahon had 18 for Kirtland Central.
Seventh place
Tohatchi 61, Aztec 47
The Cougars (4-4) built a 37-27 lead and never looked back to take seventh.
Girls
Championship
Gallup 49, Hobbs 44
The Lady Bengals (9-1) rode the hot hand of Michaela McCurtain, who had 22 points to lead the way to a huge win over the 5A Lady Eagles. Ten points came in the fourth quarter to break a 32-all tie.
Aniya Joseph led Hobbs (3-5) with 13 points.
Third place
Navajo Prep 59, Pecos 25
The Lady Eagles held Pecos to nine points in the second and third quarters to build a 50-19 lead.
Springsky Chee led Navajo Prep (6-2) with 13 points. Larycia Sena led the Lady Panthers (3-3) with seven points.
Fifth place
Santa Fe Indian School 40, Española Valley 22
The Lady Braves outscored the Lady Sundevils 16-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the consolation championship.
Cameron Conners had 11 points for SFIS (9-1), while Joni Martinez led Española (1-6) with eight.
Seventh place
Capital 43, West Las Vegas 36
The Lady Jaguars built a 35-25 lead entering the fourth quarter and went on to take seventh. Annalise Leos had 10 points for Capital (2-4), while Jacelyn Morgan had 13 for the Lady Dons (3-6)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.