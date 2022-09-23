Tylon Wilder is paid to be a football coach at Española Valley High School.
He could have a future as a philosopher — although the salary might be less.
The Sundevils head coach reminded his team what got it from 0-2 to start the 2022 season to a red-hot 4-2 record: Take of the little things, and everything else will take care of itself.
Those little things were on display in front of Santa Fe Indian School’s homecoming crowd Friday night. Led by a prolific offense that was almost symmetrical, Española won its fourth straight game 51-0.
The Sundevils ran for 286 yards and threw for another 276, overwhelming a young, inexperienced SFIS squad that couldn’t come close to matching Española’s opponents firepower.
If anything, Española was a far cry from the team that lost to the Braves, 24-14, just 364 days earlier. The transformation of a perennial doormat to a potential District 2-4A contender has been meteoric.
Wilder said the key to the turnaround was to not give in to old habits.
“The hardest part was teaching these guys how to win football games because they were used to losing for so long,” Wilder said. “It was one of the hardest things to do because we started oh-and-2.”
When the Sundevils lost to Bernalillo, 26-6, on Aug. 26 to drop to 0-2, they looked like the program that had won as many games in the past six seasons as their historic 2015 team that secured the school’s first football district title did — nine.
They were outscored by the Spartans and Los Alamos by a combined total of 84-20. Yet, Wilder saw the little things his team was doing during and after practice, and none of it was provoked by the coaching staff.
“We come in after practice to work on certain things,” Sundevils quarterback Nate Chacon said. “We’ve bought in all the way now, as opposed to just buying in for practice. What coach Wilder has impacted upon me is that anything you want in life, you have to work for.”
A 55-0 win over Class 2A foe McCurdy to start September appeared to be just a short respite from the anticipated losing streak. Except it wasn’t.
The Sundevils beat a solid 3A team in West Las Vegas, 28-14, and followed that with a convincing 38-6 win over Gallup.
It wasn’t that Española was winning; it was how it was doing it that caught Braves head coach Bill Moon’s eyes just from watching game film.
“They haven’t had unforced errors in the last four games,” Moon said. “That’s what is annoying — you watch them, and they don’t beat themselves.”
The Sundevils also passed his eyeball test in person. They patiently traveled 73 yards over a 4-minute, 5-second stretch, mixing Chacon’s passing with the running of tailbacks Alex Chavez. Not even a pair of penalties that wiped out scoring plays could deter Española.
The drive culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Coffeen on a fourth-and-goal play. When Chacon and Chavez combined on the 2-point conversion, the Sundevils were off and running.
They scored on seven of eight possessions, with only the final drive of the first half failing to secure points.
Chacon was 10-for-14 for 260 yards and five touchdowns before Chavez, the backup signal-caller, took over. Meanwhile, Chavez had 128 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, including a 26-yard scamper with less than 4 minutes left.
As for the Braves (1-3), they struggled to run, which put pressure on quarterback Andre Coriz to carry the offense. Española bottled up SFIS’ ground game to the tune of 31 yards on 21 carries. Coriz, meanwhile, only connected on two of 11 passes for 27 yards.
Mooon said his team was the antithesis of the Sundevils, in that it made plenty of mental errors that short-circuited any momentum. Poor tackling on the defensive side, especially in the open field, only fueled Española’s attack.
“Our youth shows,” Moon said. “And as [legendary Ohio State coach] Woody Hayes said, ‘The best part about freshmen is they become sophomores.’ “
The Sundevils have a week off before playing their final nondistrict game against Navajo Prep on Oct. 7. A win will secure something that is a rarity in Española football — a nonlosing season. The program has had just five since the high school was created in 1974, with three coming in the last 15 seasons.
Chacon said the chance to play for something more — like a district title and a playoff berth — is mind-boggling.
“That’s always been the goal, to make it to state,” Chacon said. “But this year, it’s there and it’s for the taking.”
And the teams that end up making those dreams come true are the ones that do the little things first.