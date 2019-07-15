Sundevils coach Medina resigns

Citing a myriad of personal, professional and health reasons, Española Valley head football coach Miguel Medina submitted his resignation Monday, just three weeks before the first day of fall practice for the 2019 season.
Medina, who was about to begin his second season in his second stint at the school, guided the Sundevils to a 3-7 record in 2018. That was as many wins the program had in the previous two seasons, which also coincided with Medina’s departure. He was head coach from 2012-15, leading Española to a program-best 9-2 record in his final year and its first district title in the process.
In the resignation letter he submitted to Española athletic director Theresa Flores and sent to The New Mexican via a text message, Medina cited several factors for his decision. He said he was going through a divorce, could not get a job in the Española Public Schools district because he is not a certified teacher and is suffering from high blood pressure and arthritis.
“My doctor has warned that a stroke is imminent if my [blood] pressure does not get under control,” Medina wrote.
Medina said in the letter that resigning was not an easy decision for him.
“Football has been my life since I was 8 years old,” Medina wrote. “It saved me from the streets and gangs that plagued our community in the 1980s. It readied me for life in the military, where I served in Desert Storm, Bosnia and Haiti honorably. I believe the sport has the ability to still help our youth become dependable citizens, and future leaders in our community. It unfortunately has taken its toll on me over the past 3 [sic] years and I must step away and get my life, and health in order.”
Medina did not return a phone message left by The New Mexican.
Flores said she discovered the letter slipped under her door when she came back to her office after an afternoon meeting. While she had not talked directly to Flores in a couple of weeks, Flores said she was in consistently in contact with the coaching staff before talking with Medina briefly Monday.
“I talked to one of his assistants this morning and they [the coaching staff] had planned to talk with me,” Flores said. “I had a meeting this morning and another one this afternoon at the [Carlos Vigil] middle school. When I indicated that to him, I’m guessing when I was at the middle school is when he came by. I’m not sure if his intention was to talk to me or just submit his letter.”
Flores said she would talk with Española superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez to determine how the district will proceed. She said the job could be posted for applications immediately, or one of the assistants could take over on an interim basis.
Medina indicated in his letter that he would like to help in the coaching transition, and threw his support behind Delfino Quintana as the interim head coach.
Medina made headlines with his first resignation, which came in March 2016. He did it in protest of the school board’s decision to fire Bobbie Gutierrez after she completed her investigation into Española head boys basketball coach Richard Martinez when he came under fire amid allegations of his conduct with players, parents, administrators and staff members near the end of his 13-year tenure at the school.
After spending a year away from the sport, he returned as the offensive coordinator at Santa Fe High under newly hired head coach Andrew Martinez in 2017 before resigning. He returned to Española in the spring of 2018 after the program went through two head coaches the previous season.
The second stint did not get off to a good start, as the Sundevils were embroiled in a brawl that occurred minutes into a District 2-4A game against Bernalillo on Oct. 5. Española forfeited the game, which came as emotions were running high at the school after 2018 Española graduate Cameron Martinez was killed in a case of mistaken identity earlier that week, and the New Mexico Activities Association barred fans from its last home game against Albuquerque St. Pius X.
The organization later amended that decision, allowing only the parents of senior Sartans players to attend the game.