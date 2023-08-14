081123 md espanolaFB1.jpg

Española Valley head football coach Tylon Wilder offers instructions Friday as the Sundevils run through blocking drills at Española Valley High School.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

ESPAÑOLA — A lot can happen in a year.

Just ask the Española Valley Sundevils.

When Tylon Wilder took over as head football coach in the spring of 2022, he wasn’t just trying to revive a program that had just six wins to its name over the previous four seasons. He was dealing with players who knew next to nothing about the sport they wanted to play.

The Sundevils run 40-yard dashes during practice Friday at Española Valley High School. The team is coming off a 6-4 mark in 2022 and looking to contend for a district title this year.
Española Vally running back Adrick DeLeon carries the ball as quarterback Alex Chavez looks on during practice Friday at Española Valley High School. The speedy backfield will look to help the Sundevils improve on last year’s 6-4 mark.
Española Valley head football coach Tylon Wilder addresses his team at the end of practice Friday at Española Valley High School. The Sundevils are coming off a 6-4 seasons in 2022 and looking to contend for a district title this year.

