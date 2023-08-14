ESPAÑOLA — A lot can happen in a year.
Just ask the Española Valley Sundevils.
When Tylon Wilder took over as head football coach in the spring of 2022, he wasn’t just trying to revive a program that had just six wins to its name over the previous four seasons. He was dealing with players who knew next to nothing about the sport they wanted to play.
“We were still learning the basics — how to block, how we’re supposed to line up — stuff you’re supposed to learn when you’re little,” senior quarterback Alex Chavez said.
When Wilder broke down film with the Sundevils, almost none of them knew what a gap was or how to identify formations.
Fast forward 17 months and enthusiasm, excitement and knowledge replaced the silence that permeated film sessions.
Now, Wilder can’t even spit out a question without answers darting from every direction of the weight room where 46 Sundevils sit.
“The learning that they did all last summer, all through the season, and then from the season all the way to now, these guys are like Einstein compared to where they were,” Wilder said with a smile. “Are they where they were they need to be? Absolutely not. They can learn so much. We’re just pouring knowledge into them, and they’re just soaking it in, which is super cool.”
Despite those drawbacks, Española won six games, had its third winning season in the school’s 48-year history, and returned the bulk of that team. And as learning turned into results, there is growing optimism at a school in which basketball has been the first — and maybe the only — language spoken within the athletic department.
“People are buying into the program,” junior lineman Leandro Salazar “They’re feeling confident in the program. Some of us upperclassmen, the younger guys see us improve as athletes and that helps people buy into this.”
The Sundevils appear poised for a breakthrough season, much like their magical 2015 season that produced the program’s best record and first district title. They are blessed with size, and Wilder believes Chavez has transitioned well to his new position.
However, he envisions the offense operating differently than last year when Nate Chacon threw for almost 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The scheme is still kind of what we did last year but we’re attacking it a little bit different,” Wilder said. “So everything’s the same, but the kid that I have driving the bus; he drives it a little differently.”
It will be more of a ground-oriented attack since Chavez was the team’s leading rusher last season with 711 yards. Plus, the Sundevils have size and strength along the offensive line, led by Salazar, which means whoever is toting the ball should be able to find holes to run through.
“I’m still a running back,” Chavez said. “I can still run the ball when I need to, and make a play and be an athlete. But I have good receivers and I’m still getting there throwing. The biggest challenge is throwing deep balls. It’s, like, off and on. I can throw crazy deep balls, and sometimes it’s not there. It’s just the technique since it’s the first time I’m throwing the ball, really.”
The Sundevils also added speed to its arsenal, as Wilder said he had several players compete for the track and field team. He has the players go through 40-yard sprints three days a week and said his skill players all regularly clock in at under 5 seconds.
The work ethic the Sundevils exhibited was evident almost a week after beating Pojoaque Valley to ensure their winning season. Wilder said dozens of players consistently hit the weight room in the offseason and the physical transformation has been apparent.
“They’re the engines here,” Wilder said. “They’re doing it all and that’s the kind of culture we’re building here. I’m like, ‘I’m giving you the tools. Now, you go build your house.’ ”
What the Sundevils want to build on its foundation is a district title, a home playoff game, and maybe even a win. It’s a very real possibility, as Taos lost keys seniors and Moriarty looks to replace some key pieces from last year’s 8-4 squad.
“It would be all right to do something similar [to the 2015 team],” Salazar said. “it would be better to do something better. Just pushing our limits, that’s what we gotta do.”
The Sundevils have spent the past year on the fast track of learning football, and they don’t appear ready to slow down yet.