The latest casualty of the novel coronavirus is the annual All-Star events staged by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. The organization’s board of directors announced Thursday it has canceled its summer All-Star games in all sports, as well as its annual coaches clinic. Both moves are in response to the social distancing protocols brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The board also cut the salary of Executive Director Buster Mabrey but didn’t say by how much.
Lastly, the board ruled it will no longer use the North-South designation for All-Star events, a move that sparked questions on social media. People wrote to the coaches association and wondered if it was in response to racial tensions, but it was done, in part, because member coaches had expressed concern over the equal distribution of talent based on geographic boundaries.
The coaches association said it will work on a new designation for its All-Star events.
This summer’s events were scheduled July 27-29 in Albuquerque in conjunction with the coaches clinic.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.