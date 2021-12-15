It survived wars and terrible weather, venue changes and transportation issues.
It even navigated its way through financial pitfalls and the occasional water fountain getting kicked off a wall by a visiting coach (looking at you, Damian Segura) following an emotional game.
The thing that finally took down the annual Stu Clark Tournament was the pandemic. The state’s emergency lockdown during the height of COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 edition of the annual high school boys basketball tournament, snapping a 67-year span that dated to 1954.
It’s ready to get back to normal with the usual eight-team, three-day run between Christmas and New Year’s at New Mexico Highlands University’s John A. Wilson Complex. The quarterfinals begin Dec. 27, with the championship game set for the evening of Dec. 29.
As is custom, city rivals West Las Vegas and Robertson will be on opposite ends of the bracket, one peppered with familiar Stu Clark entries like Capital, Bernalillo and Taos. This year’s field also includes Pecos, Belen and Socorro.
“It’s just good to be back,” said Gene Mathis, the event’s chairman for the past 18 years. “We don’t like to make any moves, so we never really considered having it any other time than between the holidays.”
One big change is the way people get into the arena. With strict COVID-19 restrictions in place, tickets will be available only online through the NMHU athletics ticket portal. All-tournament passes are $18, with individual session passes selling for $6.
Seats are limited. NMHU is only allowing 50 percent capacity inside the Wilson Complex, with a mandate of 6-feet social distancing. Mathis said determining the capacity isn’t easy since the school recently installed new bleachers. He estimates no more than 1,800 to 2,000 fans will be allowed in at any one time.
Masks are required and anyone showing signs of illness will be asked to leave, Mathis said.
Tournament organizers list two major concerns over this year’s event: Ensuring people come with pre-purchased tickets since NMHU will not have anyone manning the ticket booths on site. Similarly, Mathis said the public’s safety is everyone’s concern.
“I think there are three things that really sell this tournament every year,” Mathis said. “The locale, it being a college gym and it being a great place to play and watch a game. Two, the competition because even when West and Robertson don’t make the finals the games are usually very competitive. Third, the tradition. This tournament goes back longer than any of us.”
A former player at West Las Vegas who later served as an assistant coach with the Dons during the early days of the initial David Bustos era, Mathis has pretty much seen it all during a lifetime spent in and around the Stu Clark. He was there when, as a player, his team lost in the finals on a last-second layup to Robertson. He was also there when his son hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds to win the championship.
Over the years, Mathis said, the one thing that keeps the Stu Clark on everyone’s mind is the history. Generations of the state’s top players have ventured into the tournament’s field, some of whom are proud to hold records and retain bragging rights.
Names for former NMHU athletic director Stu Clark, the tournament honors his NAIA hall of fame career by keeping the history and tradition alive from year to year. It also treats its guests the same way Clark would have loved.
This tournament is one of the few (if not the only one) that provides lodging for visiting teams. For clubs traveling considerable distance like Belen, Socorro and Bernalillo, the tournament arranges five hotel rooms to ease their financial burden.
Likewise, it’s one of the few tournaments that doesn’t charge teams an entry fee. In years past when times were better, the event would provide food services to visiting teams.
One constant over the years is the money raised for the two Las Vegas schools. Mathis said the tournament has donated approximately $105,000 to the two schools since 2005.
“We don’t make any money off this, and everyone who works it is a volunteer,” Mathis said. “No one draws a salary. It’s all about giving back. That’s the legacy of the Stu Clark.”
For now, it’s all hands on deck for what Mathis hopes is a grand return for one of the state’s best annual tournaments.
If You Go Tickets: Visit bit.ly/33DjyF7 to purchase seats for this year’s event. Matchups Dec. 27 quarterfinal lineup 1 p.m.: Capital vs. Taos 2:30 p.m.: Belen vs. Bernalillo 6 p.m.: Robertson vs. Socorro 7:30 p.m.: West Las Vegas vs. Pecos
