New Mexico’s Donovan Dent swings from the basket after dunking the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Wyoming in The Pit. The Lobos lost 70-56, which contributed to New Mexico dropping into sixth place in the Mountain West Conference standings.
ALBUQUERQUE -- The wheels haven’t come off, but emergency roadside assistance is definitely needed.
The suddenly fading University of New Mexico men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game Tuesday before a smaller-than-normal Valentine’s Day crowd in The Pit, dropping a demoralizing 70-56 decision to Mountain West Conference cellar dweller Wyoming.
Coupled with San Jose State’s win at UNLV the same day, the Lobos have fallen into sixth place in the MWC standings. The top five teams earn automatic byes through the first round of next month’s tournament, meaning if form holds, the Lobos would need to win four games in four days to get the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
“Clearly we’ve lost confidence,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino.
How bad did it get?
Wyoming shooting guard Xavier DuSell didn’t score a point in the first half as the Cowboys (8-17, 3-10) went up by seven. In the span of three short possessions that covered 87 seconds early in the second half, he hit three straight 3-pointers to deflate the crowd’s energy.
After draining his third from the wing to put the Cowboys up 45-29, he pulled a Michael Jordan shoulder shrug (courtesy the 1992 NBA Finals) as if to offer some sort of explanation to the groaning fans.
“I think guys are just feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders a little bit,” Pitino said. “They feel like they’re letting people down, and I’m trying to get them out of that rut.”
Defense — or a lack thereof — was again a major culprit. Wyoming’s offense was lethal from 3-point range, hitting 11 shots from beyond the arc and turning 11 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points.
“Every team has their slumps, and this is one of them,” said Lobos forward Morris Udeze. “We had a great start to the season, and now it’s adversity time.”
Udeze pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds to go with a dozen points, but he didn’t get nearly as many touches as Pitino would have liked. Much of that, he said, was the absence of senior guard Jaelen House. The 6-foot senior is averaging 17.3 points but he sat out his second straight game with a strained hamstring. He suited up this time but never got off the bench.
He was the last person out of the team’s locker room at halftime, gingerly jogging down the ramp looking every bit the role of an injured athlete dealing with considerable soreness.
“Not having him is huge. He’s our Energizer Bunny,” Udeze said.
With him out, Wyoming put all of its energy into stopping Udeze in the block and Jamal Mashburn Jr. just about everywhere else. A strong candidate for MWC player of the year, Mashburn was held to 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting.
He needed just 14 seconds to hit the game’s first shot; a classic mid-range jumper to put the Lobos up 2-0. They didn’t score again for another seven minutes as Wyoming took advantage of 11 straight missed shots to build an 11-2 lead.
The Lobos did rally, taking a 16-14 lead on a bucket by Donovan Dent. The deep freeze struck again as the Cowboys rolled to a 14-1 run over the next three-plus minutes to open a lead they’d hold the rest of the way.
The lead mushroomed to 20 before the Lobos whittled it down to nine with five minutes left. That’s as good as it got as the Cowboys earned their first road win of the season.
UNM looks like a shadow of the team it was in late January when it sat inside the Top 25 and looked like a lock for the NCAA Tournament.
“I feel we’re not done yet,” Udeze said.
NOTES
The Lobos have been stuck on 19 wins the entire month of February, maintaining a streak of eight-plus seasons without at least 20 wins. Not since the 2013-14 club won 27 has UNM reached that elusive win total. ... Former Lobos great Cameron Bairstow attended Tuesday’s game, although fans barely recognized him. The former NBA player has dropped about 50 pounds and lost that familiar bushy head of hair. He sat courtside next to former Lobos teammate Phillip McDonald. … UNM guard K.J. Jenkins is personifying the team’s slump. He was held scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting. He is 6-for-22 from the floor during the losing streak. … The Lobos used basically six players for most of the game, finally bringing in backup post player Birima Seck for 10 minutes of playing time in the second half. … Josiah Allick hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 13 points but Pitino said Wyoming’s defense gave him and Dent a lot of cushion — too much, in fact. It threw the entire offense out of synch, leading to a frustrating night for Mashburn and Udeze, each of whom faced double teams most of the way.