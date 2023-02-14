ALBUQUERQUE -- The wheels haven’t come off, but emergency roadside assistance is definitely needed.

The suddenly fading University of New Mexico men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game Tuesday before a smaller-than-normal Valentine’s Day crowd in The Pit, dropping a demoralizing 70-56 decision to Mountain West Conference cellar dweller Wyoming.

Coupled with San Jose State’s win at UNLV the same day, the Lobos have fallen into sixth place in the MWC standings. The top five teams earn automatic byes through the first round of next month’s tournament, meaning if form holds, the Lobos would need to win four games in four days to get the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.