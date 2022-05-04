ALBUQUERQUE
The last time we saw Wade McDermott on an Albuquerque tennis court was in June.
Taking a stroll down memory lane, it was sunny, upper 90s and unforgivably hot on the frying pans that doubled as courts at Albuquerque Academy for the 2021 State Tennis Championships.
My what a difference 11 months makes.
Playing in what turned out to be the final match of Wednesday’s opening round for this year’s State Tennis Tournament, the No. 3 overall seed in the singles draw for the Class 1A-4A Tournament was beaten in straight sets by unseeded Academy’s Jack Hubbard, 6-4, 6-4. The match ended close to 9:30 p.m. amid a steady wind and temperatures hovering in the mid-50s.
The upset win sends Hubbard into Thursday’s quarterfinals against Santa Fe Prep’s Wes Parker, ending McDermott’s run before it ever got going.
Reflecting on last year, the St. Michael’s senior said he’d rather go back to the conditions that made life so challenging for everyone. With the heat causing several players to collapse, retire or, as was McDermott’s case, suffer one cramp after another, those conditions are easier to play in than Wednesday’s, he said.
“The heat makes the ball behave differently, but that’s just one part of it,” McDermott said. “You play under the lights and it’s a little harder to see. Then you have the wind. It’s harder on everybody but, yeah, I’d rather have the sun and the heat.”
While McDermott is done, Hubbard still has to contend with at least one more player from Santa Fe. Parker made quick work of Chaparral’s Paul Chavira, 6-0, 6-0, to advance into the quarterfinals while James Utton of St. Michael’s rallied from a set down to win his match Noah Olguin from Artesia. His reward is a Thursday morning showdown with No. 1 seed Joseph Braun of Academy, an 6-0 and 6-0 winner in his opening rounder.
It was all part of a busy first day of the state tournament, which was split between the Jerry Cline Complex and Albuquerque Academy. The 4A girls singles draw saw Kate McDonald from Los Alamos roll to a straight-sets win, while Gabriela Fulgenzi of Robertson needed three sets to advance.
Neither Marcus Crockett of Capital nor Diego Gadret of Santa Fe High advanced in boys’ 5A singles. Capital’s Marianna Carillo and the Demonettes’ Mikayla Montano were early exits in the girls’ singles draw.
In doubles, a crowded field is taking on a Santa Fe feel after one day. Santa Fe Prep’s top two boys tandems advanced in straight sets. No. 2 overall seeds Teo Gilbert and Jonas Anderson-Joyner were pushed in the second set of their opening round match before winning, 6-0, 7-5. Their teammates, freshmen Henry Kaufman and Jackson Friedland, were even more impressive with a 6-1, 6-1 cakewalk.
The Prep duos are on the same side of the draw and could conceivably meet in Thursday’s semifinals, but the unseeded Kaufman-Friedland combo first has to deal with the No. 3 seed in Thursday morning’s quarterfinals.
Girls’ doubles has a familiar combo still standing in sophomore Mariela Rigales and senior Hannah Garcia. After a deep run in last year’s tournament, the pair is seeded No. 2 and got past a team from Grants on Wednesday.
In 5A, Santa Fe High’s tennis resurgence continued in impressive fashion as Demons doubles teams Humza Mahmood and Luis Carlos Flores advanced in straight sets after losing just one game, while teammates Alder Nadon and Quinn Morris beat a team from Organ Mountain, 6-3, 6-3.
Santa Fe High’s girls tandem of Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino and Carmen Valentino reached the quarterfinals. The No. 4-seeded pair survived one of the best matches of the opening round in rallying past a team from Manzano by scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
All of Thursday’s matches, which begin at 8:30 a.m., will take place at the Jerry Cline Complex.