Tiebreakers will now be determined by strength — strength of schedule, that is.
The New Mexico Activities Association approved a change to its tie-breaking criteria at Wednesday’s board of directors meeting that uses a team’s strength of schedule compiled by MaxPreps.com as the second tiebreaker after head-to-head criteria.
Previously, when competing teams tied for a seed or to qualify for the postseason based on criteria points, the tiebreakers were head-to-head wins, followed by the team with the higher ranking.
In the information packet given to board members, the NMAA explained it would make strength of schedule a component of the seeding and selection process and would not need to use MaxPreps rankings again to break a tie. The rankings are among the six criteria points used in the seeding and selection process, along with overall record, head-to-head wins, district-season finish, wins over district champions and coaches’ input.
However, head-to-head is still used again as the first tiebreaker.
Among the items the board also approved:
A new contract for NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez through the 2024-25 school year.
An update to football coaches education bylaws.
An adjustment to the standardized point value for district duals in wrestling.
The NMAA’s COVID Handbook addendum for the 2022-23 school year.
Sanctioning powerlifting as an activity starting in the fall and as a sport in 2023-24.
Adopting new bylaws regarding out-of-season coaching.