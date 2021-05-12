The abbreviated and entirely fan-unfriendly 2021 state swimming and diving championship gets underway Thursday afternoon at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium and, unlike pretty much every other year the event has taken place, it is condensed into a CliffsNotes version of its usual self.
For starters, fans are not permitted. Citing the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, the New Mexico Activities Association will hold both days of the meet behind closed doors. A livestream is available for a one-time fee of $10.99.
Second, the girls and boys will have separate one-day meets. The girls hit the pool first, holding a 12-event meet that will last only about three hours Thursday afternoon. After taking Friday off, the boys will be in the water Saturday.
Finally, all preliminary heats have been eliminated in an attempt to streamline the process. To accomplish that, the number of state qualifiers was cut in half this year, with a maximum of 16 entrants per event. There will be two finals heats, and the swimmers with the top eight times will finish on the all-state podium.
A typical state meet allows individual swimmers to compete in four events. This year, it’s just two. Given the lack of available pool time swimmers had in the months leading into the abbreviated swimming season, it puts a great deal of pressure on coaches to decide who swims where and in what events.
“A lot of coaches have had to have those tough conversations, for sure,” said Santa Fe Prep coach Dave Caldwell. “In a lot of cases, you go with what’s in a kid’s wheelhouse but with some it’s a hard decision. It hasn’t been fun.”
Prep’s top female swimmer is junior Sophia Gossum, a multi-event sprinter who is one of the best in the state. She is entered in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, while Prep is entered in the 200-free relay.
St. Michael’s had one girl qualify for state, and she did it in multiple events. Eighth grader Raylee Hunt, fresh off a breakthrough season in cross-country, will swim in the 100 backstroke and in the same 100-free heat as Gossum. Hunt also qualified in the 500-free at districts, an event she’d never even tried until that moment.
“She’s just one of four swimmers in Santa Fe who qualified in multiple events, so she’s got some choices to make when it comes to these events,” said first-year Lady Horsemen coach Miguel Castillo, a longtime club coach who has mentored nearly half of the city’s varsity swimmers at one point or another over the years.
Santa Fe High has qualified for three relay events and gotten individual qualifiers in Ruby Sallah (50 free) and Samantha Spiers (100 breaststroke).
