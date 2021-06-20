Nine down, four to go.
As unlikely as the high school sports season seemed just a few months ago, the finish line to a season unlike any other is now less than a week away. Monday brings us the one-day, 18-hole state golf tournament in Albuquerque, followed days afterward by tournaments for baseball and softball, then the big-school meets for track and field.
By Saturday, the weirdest prep sports season we’ve ever dealt with will be in the books.
Kudos to the New Mexico Activities Association — aka, everyone’s favorite punching bag whether it’s deserved or not — for pulling it off. Their staff worked tirelessly through the pandemic, holding things together long enough to get New Mexico kids back into competition, all the while watching other states break free from the COVID-19 restrictions to get a head start on everyone here.
Remarkable job and, yes, we can already hear the complaint department ratcheting up. No matter how well things go, someone, somewhere will always be unhappy.
u u u
So about that golf thing — Monday’s high in Albuquerque is supposed to be only 97 — down a few degrees from the past few days at track and tennis when a handful of athletes had issues with the overwhelming heat.
The good news about golf: All three of Monday’s tournaments (Class 3A at Los Altos, 4A at Ladera and 5A at Arroyo del Oso) get off to a shotgun start at 8 a.m. By time they reach the clubhouse during the lunch hour, we’ll be a few degrees short of the blistering afternoon heat of the high-90s.
Santa Fe High’s girls will be there. The Demons won their district championship and will send McKenzie Sanchez, Lauren Martinez-Sandoval, Aubrey Martinez-Sandoval, Luci Cassidy-Jones and Ailey Cassidy-Jones into Monday’s big-school event.
St. Michael’s will send its boys and girls teams into the small-school tournament a few miles away. Both Horsemen teams won their respective district tournaments last week in Raton. The boys are led by Elijah Salazar, an eighth grader who won the individual district title.
u u u
An oversight in recognizing state champions by The New Mexican occurred Saturday. While most of the attention at the end of the Class 3A State Track and Field Championships was on the 1,600 relay that traditionally ends the meet, the 3A girls javelin quietly took place in the shadow of that event.
So, the last state champion crowned at the meet ended up being Santa Fe Prep sophomore Lauren McHorse in the javelin. Seeded fourth in the event, McHorse improved her best throw by exactly 10 feet. Her distance of 99 feet, 11 inches bested Las Vegas Robertson’s Liana Fernandez by almost two feet.
In fourth was St. Michael’s freshman Ceciliana Ruiz, who made a similarly significant jump in her best throw, as she fired off a 92-9 that was almost a foot better. Ruiz has good family genes when it comes to throwing — her dad is head baseball coach Augustin Ruiz and her mother is recently hired head girls basketball coach Sonya Ruiz.
u u u
The hiring of Joaquin Garcia as the new Capital football coach also brings back some familiar names for Jaguars fans. Offensive coordinator Jonathan Salazar, defensive coordinator Rob Yardman and assistant coach Nicholas Salazar all played for the Jaguars in the mid-to-late ’90s. Garcia added he is trying to get James Pearlman on his staff, which would bring in another Capital graduate.
In fact, ’90s Capital grads are all over the campus, as the list includes assistant baseball coach Jonathan Toya, Capital head softball coach Dennis Hernandez and his assistant Leroy Cardenas.
u u u
The twin state track and field titles St. Michael’s won Saturday also signaled the end of an era for Kevin Hauck, who spent 11 years as an assistant for the football and track programs. He will be moving to Santa Fe Indian School, where he will take over offensive coordinator duties under recently hired head coach Bill Moon.
Moon and Hauck were an inexorable link through the 1990s and 2000s, as they coached together at Capital (from 1988-96, Santa Fe High (2000-03) and Española Valley (2008-09). Hauck moved on to St. Michael’s after that, and was a part of state championship staffs in football (2012) as well as track (2019 for the boys, 2021 for the boys and girls).
Hauck can also lay claim to coaching at all four 11-man football programs in Santa Fe, considering New Mexico School for the Deaf is a 6-man program.
u u u
It’s almost the end of the road for the high school sports season. That, in itself, is a bummer on many levels, but the real loss comes in just a matter of weeks when Dana Pappas leaves the New Mexico Activities Association.
An NMAA deputy director, she’s been with the state’s governing body for high school athletics for 24 years. Most of that work has been devoted to her time as the commissioner of officials; if there’s a zebra involved, she’s behind it.
An official with the NMAA confirmed Saturday that Pappas has taken a post with the National Federation of State High School Associations, the national governing body for prep sports. She’ll become the second NMAA staff member to move into a prominent role with the NFHS Network, following former NMAA assistant director Mark Koski, a Highland High graduate who is now the chief operating officer of the NFHS Network.
Of course, Pappas did more than coordinate the state’s referees and officials. She coordinated events for the NMAA’s music, as well as serving with the activities council, the student leadership advisory council, the student council, scholastic publications and the English Expo.
Simply put, irreplaceable.
u u u
ESPN is seeking your input on the play of the year. The winner will be honored at the upcoming ESPY Awards. How does this pertain to you? One of the candidates is Natalia Chavez, the Volcano Vista guard who sank a half-court buzzer beater to take down Hobbs in the Class 5A championship game in May in The Pit.
History will never forget Chavez’s moment, hitting a shot that was on every highlight reel in the country for a few days.
There’s a lot to choose from. The ESPYs has nominated 16 plays, including a Clemson defensive back making an amazing one-handed pick and Luka Doncic’s buzzer-beater against Memphis in last year’s NBA playoffs.
u u u
Baseball is a numbers game, so here are a few to digest while recovering from Father’s Day shenanigans.
Try .964 on for size. That was the fielding percentage of the Santa Fe Fuego’s defense following Saturday night’s win over Tucson in the latest homestand for the guys in turquoise. If you’ve ever been to Fort Marcy Ballpark and walked your dog across the infield, it’s an amazing testament to the team’s sure hands.
How about 10.9? That’s the strikeout-per-nine-innings ratio for the Fuego pitching staff that, as of Saturday night, led the league with 186 Ks in 1532/3 frames.
Two of the top three in the K zone wear Fuego uniforms, led by Aaron McIntyre and closer August Voight.
u u u
The upcoming Tokyo Olympics may not have fans, but it will have an Aggie.
New Mexico State women’s track and field volunteer assistant coach Rachel Dincoff launched a discus 60.21 meters on her fifth of six throws to jump into third place in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. The top three finishers clinched spots on Team USA.
Dincoff was an All-American for Auburn during her college days. She has been a volunteer assistant on NMSU’s coaching staff since 2017. She has helped two Aggies move on to the NCAA West Preliminary meet the last two years.
