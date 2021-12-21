RIO RANCHO — Fast can sometimes morph into too fast very quickly.
Santa Fe High provided evidence to that Tuesday night.
For a quarter, the Demons played fast, aggressive and loose, which had the Rio Rancho Cleveland Storm playing too fast for their own good. The 16 first-half turnovers attested to that.
But just when it appeared Santa Fe High had control of the nondistrict boys basketball game, the Storm quickly wrested it away with their own version of speeding up an opponent.
A last-second steal in the second quarter portended a third quarter of frustration for Santa Fe High. Eight turnovers in the third quarter fueled a 34-point Cleveland rally, which set the stage for a 66-63 win and the Demons’ first loss of the season.
It was the case of a fast team going from organized chaos to utter chaos in the flip of a switch.
“One of my main things as point guard, is to slow down the court and make sure we’re organized,” Demons senior point guard Elefio Benavodez said. “Once the game starts going fast, the crowd and the energy gets in our head. We want to score, but sometimes you need to get organized in order to score.”
When the Demons (9-1) settle down and play within themselves, they dictate the speed and the tempo of the game. That was the case for the first 15 minutes, 40 seconds of the game. Their full-court pressure forced Cleveland (5-2) into turnovers — mainly in the form of steals at midcourt that led to easy transition baskets for Santa Fe High.
The Demons made 11 of 18 shots after an 0-for-6 start to build a 32-14 lead on a pair of free throws by Benavidez with 1:41 left in the half.
With the Demons preparing to take that margin into the quarter, Storm head coach Sean Jimenez waited patiently — maybe too patiently, he admitted — before he unleashed his response.
His team switched to a half-court trap that forced Benavidez into a turnover that led to a Daniel Steverson layup just before the buzzer to make it 32-16.
“We watched a lot of film and we saw Rio Rancho [which lost to the Demons 44-40 on Dec. 14] trap in the first half and got a lot of turnovers,” Jimenez said. “I waited little bit too late, and maybe I should have started sooner, but no doubt the last 20 seconds started momentum for the third quarter.”
On the surface, it appeared to be a blip. It turned into a flatline for the Demons’ chances.
Santa Fe High turned the ball over on three of its four possessions of the second half, and the Storm surged back into shouting distance with an 11-0 run to make it 32-25 on Josia Ortiz’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 6:38 left.
After the Demons pushed the lead back to 37-27 on a jumper from Lukus Turner and a three-point play by P.J. Lovato, another 11-0 Storm run ensued that was fueled by three straight Demons turnovers.
“We just lost our game,” Demons senior wing Diego Ortiz said. “We were trying to find our energy and keep up with the other team.”
When Elijah Brody capped a three-point play off an Antonio Avila steal at mid-court, Cleveland had its first lead of the night at 38-37 with 4:05 left in the quarter.
The Storm lived off of Demons turnovers and a suddenly moribund offense to shoot 11-for-14 in the quarter. When Steverson scored on a drive with 11 seconds left in the quarter, Cleveland had a 50-47 lead.
Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said many of the turnovers in the quarter were self-inflicted.
“Half of those turnovers are on travels,” Cole said. “It’s just a lack of relying on your fundamentals, which we do at times, and then don’t do at other times.”
Cleveland upped its lead to 55-47 on a Steverson layup with 6:05 left in the game, but the Demons rode the coattails of Lovato, the 6-foot-3 senior wing. He missed much of the first half in foul trouble, and a nasty spill to the floor in which he slammed his head on the hardwood kept him out of much of the third quarter.
Lovato was back for the fourth and he had a hand in every single Demons point except for the final two.
He scored nine points in the final 5:46 and had a pair of crucial assists. His give-and-go pass to Benavidez ignited an 11-4 spurt, and his dish to Ortiz in on the right wing for an open 3 cut the Storm lead to 59-58 with 2:25 left.
“You need your best players in those moments, and P.J. was banged up,” Cole said. “But he was a warrior for us.”
It was as close as the Demons got, as Cleveland answered every time. A Cole Savage runner off the glass from 12 feet gave the Storm a 61-58 lead with 1:23 left. Nic Trujillo capped a 19-point second half with a drive with 1:05 left for a 63-59 advantage.
While the loss ended any dreams of an undefeated season, Cole said the key is how the team responds to its first taste of adversity.
“These types of games, when you play teams like Cleveland, you’re going to learn something about your team whether you win or not,” Cole said. “We learned some things that we already knew and we’re working on, but there are a few other things we need to work on.”
Perhaps the best lesson Santa Fe High can learn is there such a thing as too fast.
