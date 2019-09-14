In the battle between Capital and St. Michael’s for football supremacy, the winner was Mother Nature.
It paid no heed to the fact that the Jaguars and the Horsemen were kicking off the annual city rivalry series Saturday at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Lightning and a stubborn, slow-forming thunderstorm put a halt to the game with 3:48 left in the first half with the Horsemen leading 13-6. After waiting 21/2 hours for the storm to subside and exhaust all possible options, St. Michael’s canceled the rest of the game at 4:30 p.m.
The game will not be made up, since neither team has an off week that corresponds with each other. For two teams in need of a confidence-boosting and possibly résumé-stuffing win, it was the least ideal outcome.
“It’s something we gotta do,” St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez said. “As far as everything that’s happening with this team, we wanted to be able to play a full game. It just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”
What made the whole affair bizarre was that the teams played with sunshine throughout the game. It was just that a thunderstorm stalled over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains east of Santa Fe and slowly built up strength throughout the first half. When a lightning strike was recorded by St. Michael’s trainers six miles from the field, they followed New Mexico Activities Association bylaws and halted play immediately.
Section 7.9.6 of the NMAA bylaws state that a 10-mile radius be used to determine when to suspend play for a 30-minute period.
That the Horsemen had the ball at the Capital 40-yard line and momentum didn’t matter.
“When it comes to the kids, we got to put their safety in front of everything,” Fernandez said. “With all the apps and everything, we have to go exactly by what the [bylaw] says.”
It was the first of five lightning delays, although spectators stayed in the stands through the first three as the lightning strikes remained in the foothills. After the third delay, the St. Michael’s public address announcer informed fans to take cover after lightning was detected three miles from the field. Almost on cue, a mixture of rain and pea-sized hail fell from the sky moments later.
As the game entered its fifth delay, another conference with the same group was held in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium and it was agreed that teams would wait 30 more minutes before deciding whether to continue playing. Moon indicated that moving the game to Ivan Head Stadium was considered since it had lights, but the thunderstorm remained as a sticking point.
“The equation of this: If we could get the weather to cooperate and darkness was then our only problem, Santa Fe High was our solution,” Moon said. “As lightning strikes kept occurring, darkness wasn’t going to be our main problem.”
Still, the players were disappointed with the decision to cancel the rest of the game. St. Michael’s was trying to gain some momentum after an 0-3 start in which it was outscored 147-36. The Horsemen opened their first drive with a reverse flea flicker to quarterback Lucas Coriz, who hit Rico Gurule for a 50-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead.
Gurule added another touchdown — a 3-yard sweep that made it 13-6, St. Michael’s with 9:42 left in the second quarter.
“We have a lot more potential that we wanted to show,” Horsemen senior running back Ray Lynch said. “We just really wanted to prove something.”
Capital, which was coming off a tough loss to Lovington, struggled for most of the game, but tied the score at 6-all on Dominic Martinez’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7:59 left in the first quarter.