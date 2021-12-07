Girls basketball

Santa Fe High 31, Rio Rancho 26

What happened: The Demons got stingy on the defensive end in the second, as the Lady Rams scored just 11 points in a Tuesday nondistrict game at Rio Rancho. It was more than enough to preserve a 15-14 Santa Fe High lead at the half. Maci Cordova, who was scoreless in the first half, knocked down a couple of 3-pointers after the break to help pave the way for the win.

Top players: Laisha Diaz was a steady presence on the offensive end, as she had a team-high eight points. Kabreya Garcia added seven and Cordova six. Kira Parisian led Rio Rancho with eight points.

What's next: Santa Fe High (3-2) returns to Rio Rancho on Thursday for its tournament, where it plays Clovis at 1 p.m.

