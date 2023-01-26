ALBUQUERQUE — Sports Illustrated published a feature story Wednesday about the meteoric rise of New Mexico basketball and the recent rebirth of The Pit as a feared and ear-shattering college basketball bucket-list item.

Lobos coach Richard Pitino is sending that article — and just about everything else he can get his hands on — to prospective recruits all over the country.

“We have brand recognition, we do,” he said. “[It’s] really, really good when we go out and recruit and the one thing that everybody always says is, ‘Oh, The Pit, oh your fans are crazy,’ all that stuff in a good way. They are crazy, but in a good way.”

