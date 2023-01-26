Lobos coach Richard Pitino is sending that article — and just about everything else he can get his hands on — to prospective recruits all over the country.
“We have brand recognition, we do,” he said. “[It’s] really, really good when we go out and recruit and the one thing that everybody always says is, ‘Oh, The Pit, oh your fans are crazy,’ all that stuff in a good way. They are crazy, but in a good way.”
With attendance in all college sports on a steady decline over the past decade, UNM has been bucking that trend by seeing near-capacity crowds fill The Pit since late December. Four of the past seven home games have drawn crowds of at least 14,500, and Friday night’s visit from Air Force is expected to have close to that.
As of Thursday night, fewer than 2,000 seats remained, with fewer than 100 left in the student section.
“What I really liked about it [the Sports Illustrated article] was I don’t think you can truly appreciate [The Pit] unless you live here,” Pitino said. “Now that I’m almost going on two years, I think I truly understand what this state and what this community’s all about and how important Lobo basketball is to it.”
The 25th-ranked Lobos (18-3 overall, 5-3 Mountain West) are coming off a double-overtime loss at Nevada, a game in which they squandered a five-point lead in the final minute of the first OT. It was also another loss to former UNM coach Steve Alford, who has never lost to his former club since taking over at Nevada in 2019.
While the knee-jerk reaction might be to let the emotions of the day cause a dramatic shift in the team’s approach, Pitino is as cool and calm as a Jamal Mashburn Jr. mid-range jumper. He said the veteran lineup he’s built knows how to respond after tough losses — and emotional wins, for that matter.
“When you lose by 3, you don’t need to tear up everything and burn everything down,” Pitino said. “Like, we could have won. So, in all three of our losses we could have won.”
Tied for fourth place in the MWC as the conference season approaches its midway point, the simple truth is this: The Lobos are in a position to quickly make up a lot of ground. After Air Force there are games against the teams crowding them in the standings (Utah State and Nevada), as well as late-February games against second-place Boise State and league-leading San Diego State.
“I think we’re sitting in a good spot,” Pitino said. “I think we’re a confident group.”
So, too, are the fans. Having their Lobos crack the Top 25 twice this season has generated excitement not seen in these parts in nearly a decade. With an NCAA Tournament bid definitely within reach, that excitement seems to be growing by the day.
Pitino said he has been contacted by friends on the East Coast who read the Sports Illustrated article. Same, too, for recruits watching from afar.
“I think what it showed more than anything was how important this program is to the community,” he said. “Future players, as we continue to build crowds, are going to want to be a part of that. They want to go to a place that cares because attendance is dwindling everywhere. It just is.”
NOTES
Still ranked for the time being, UNM is 122-7 in The Pit while in The Associated Press Top 25. … The Lobos will be wearing their turquoise alternate uniforms for Friday’s game. … New Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez attended Thursday’s UNM women’s basketball game in The Pit and will visit with local media before the men play Air Force. Nevarez is on a barnstorming tour of MWC venues, having visited Wyoming and Air Force last weekend.