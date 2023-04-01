“Trees will tap dance, elephants will drive at Indy and Orson Welles will skip lunch before North Carolina State finds a way to beat Houston in the NCAA's college basketball championship game Monday night.”

— Dave Kindred, Washington Post

April 4, 1983, is Groundhog Day in the life of Dereck Whittenburg. Now, at 62 — can he be 62? — he goes to work at his alma mater, North Carolina State University, and it is there, once again. Every day. Every day. Every day.