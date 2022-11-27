Notes from the North

Ruidoso’s dominant defensive performance in a 12-0 win over St. Michael’s on Saturday might evoke some bad memories for the Horsemen faithful.

The 65 yards of offense were the fewest by St. Michael’s since collecting

73 yards in a 44-0 rout at the hands of Las Vegas Robertson in 2019. In that game, quarterback Lucas Coriz went 4-for-16 for 49 yards and was sacked seven times by the Robertson front seven.

