SWIMMING RESULTS
Final results of the State Swimming and Diving Championships, held Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. Each event shows the overall winner and time, as well as all finals qualifiers from Santa Fe-area schools:
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Eldorado 275, 2. Abq. Academy 246.5, 3. Los Alamos 226, 4. Clovis 166, 5. Santa Fe 151.5, 6. Cleveland 145, 7. Albuquerque High 143, 8. Farmington 117, 9. La Cueva 114.5, 10. Rio Rancho 86, 11. Hobbs 84, 12. Cottonwood Classical 80, 13. N.M. Military 61, 14. (tie) Volcano Vista, La Cueva 60, 16. St. Pius 53, 17. Taos 48, 18. Hope Christian 43, 19. Santa Fe Prep 20, 20. St. Michael’s 19, 21. Cibola 18, 22. Bosque 15, 23. Carlsbad 14, 24. Belen 6, 25. (tie) Sandia Prep, Sandia 5, 27. Artesia 2.5.
200 individual medley relay — 1. Los Alamos (Duncan Henderson, Ming-Yuan Lo, Nikolai Nelson and Hayden Sutton), 1:35.90; 5. Santa Fe (Henry Lyons, Elias Gibson, Nick Stadick and Derique Garcia), 1:42.73
200 freestyle — 1. Nolan Arnholt, Eldorado, 1:41.41; 4. (tie) Nick Stadick, Santa Fe, 1:47.83; 11. Dillon Brown, Taos, 1:51.14; 13. William Borovina, Los Alamos, 1:54.76; 14. Jayden Kopacz, Santa Fe Prep, 1:55.15
200 individual medley — 1. Duncan Henderson, Los Alamos, 1:52.60; 4. Henry Lyons, Santa Fe, 1:58.32; 6. Elias Gibson, Santa Fe, 2:01.40; 10. Jacob Duran, St. Michael’s, 2:05.98; 14. Takeshi Shiina, Los Alamos, 2:08.68
50 freestyle — 1. Cole Bettis, Eldorado, :21.41; 11. Nico Roth, Santa Fe Prep, :23.02; 15. Daniel Borovina, Los Alamos, :23.70
1-meter diving — 1. Gabriel Palomino, Hobbs, 536.30; 8. Aiden Manzanares, Los Alamos, 227.65; 9. Elliott Beveriege, Los Alamos, 191.40.
100 butterfly — 1. Ming-Yuan Lo, Los Alamos, :50.13; 4. Nikolai Nelson, Los Alamos, :54.10; 11. Nico Roth, Santa Fe Prep, :55.75; 12. Dillon Brown, Taos, :56.63
100 freestyle — 1. Zenon McCluhan, Farmington, :47.21; 5. Nick Stadick, Santa Fe, :49.00; 8. Hayden Sutton, Los Alamos, :49.84; 12. Juan Romo, Taos, :51.43; 15. Jayden Kopacz, Santa Fe Prep, :51.97; 16. Daniel Borovina, Los Alamos, :52.38
500 freestyle — 1. Nolan Arnholt, Eldorado, 4:40.73; 4. Henry Lyons, Santa Fe, 4:50.96; 12. Derique Garcia, Santa Fe, 5:05.79; 13. William Borovina, Los Alamos, 5:05.92; 14. Nikolai Nelson, Los Alamos, 5:07.18
200 freestyle relay — 1. Eldorado, 1:27.44; 4. Los Alamos (Nikolai Nelson, Daniel Borovina, William Borovina and Duncan Henderson), 1:32.25; 14. Taos (Dillon Brown, Lorenzo Cordova, Eduardo Munoz and Juan Romo); 16. Santa Fe Prep (Francois Burger, Ethan Quintana de Andres, Luke Rand and Lucas Priola), 1:40.55
100 backstroke — 1. Duncan Henderson, Los Alamos, :49.23; 5. Hayden Sutton, Los Alamos, :56.94
100 breaststroke — 1. Cole Betts, Eldorado, :57.14; 2 Ming-Yuan Lo, Los Alamos, :58.03; 6. Elias Gibson, Santa Fe, 1:02.46; 7. Jacob Duran, St. Michael’s, 1:02.48; 15. Takeshi Shiina, Los Alamos, 1:06.17
400 freeestyle relay — 1. Eldorado, 3:15.94; 2. Santa Fe (Elias Gibson, Derique Garcia, Henry Lyons and Nick Stadick), 3:!9.27; 6. Taos (Dillon Brown, Lorenzo Cordova, Eduardo Munoz and Juan Romo), 3:29.13; 15. Sata Fe Prep (Francois Burger, Luke Rand, Nico Roth and Ethan Quintana de Andres), 3:38.86; Los Alamos (disqualified)
GIRLS
Team standings — 1. Abq. Academy 290, 2. Eldorado 264, 3. La Cueva 203, 4. Los Alamos 166.5, 5. Artesia 150, 6. Hope Christian 144, 7. Cibola 104, 8. Carlsbad 98, 9. Farmington 95, 10. Albuquerque High 93, 11. St. Pius 85, 12. Cleveland 80.5, 13. Santa Fe 72, 14. Las Cruces 70, 15. Cottonwood Classical 66, 16. Clovis 62, 17. Rio Rancho 41, 18. St. Michael’s 39, 19. Bosque 32, 20. Valley 29, 21. Sandia 22, 22. Piedra Vista 18, 23. (tie) West Mesa , Taos, Volcano Vista 16, 26. (tie) Santa Fe Prep, Manzano 12, 28. (tie) N.M. Military, Sandia Prep 4.
200 individual medley relay — 1. Eldorado, 1:48.34; 9. Santa Fe (Ella Tyroler, Ruby Sallah, Hannah Dukminier and Malani Gallegos), 1:59.39; 16. Los Alamos (Catherine Price, Alma Hurlocker, Allie Holland and Emily McLaughlin), 2:03.14
200 freestyle — 1. Francesca Benavidez, Eldorado, 1:55.13; 11. Lena Ronning, Los Alamos, 2:05.98; 16. Catherine Price, Los Alamos, 2:11.96
200 individual medley — 1. Reece Hinnerichs, Hope, 2:07.77
50 freestyle — 1. Anna Wetteland, Los Alamos, :23.22; 2. (tie) Sophia Pieck, Los Alamos, :24.53; 8. Ruby Sallah, Santa Fe, :25.83
1-meter diving — 1. Chloe Ashe, La Cueva, 488.90; 8. Emery Kurth, Santa Fe Prep, 329.80; 12. Lauren Clokey, St. Michael’s, 298.10; 13. Marian Sradling, Los Alamos, 289.30; 16. Olive Biedscheid, Santa Fe Prep, 225.55
100 butterfly — 1. Anna Wetteland, Los Alamos, :55.46; 12. Ella Tyroler, Santa Fe, 1:05.15; 13. Julia Megofna, Santa Fe Prep, 1:05.69; 15. Emily McLaughlin, Los Alamos, 1:06.25; 16. Allie Holland, Los Alamos, 1:08.00
100 freestyle — 1. Sophia Pieck, Los Alamos, :53.48; 5. Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s, :54.79
500 freestyle — 1. Annabella Marthaler, La Cueva, 5:13.93; 15. Corrina Lyons, Santa Fe, 5:45.63
200 freestyle relay — 1. Los Alamos, 1:39.98; 12. Taos (Jacqueline Limas, Angelina Griego, Aricela Chavez and Sierra Griego), 1:49.76; 16. Santa Fe (Malani Gallegos, Vinaya Karapati, Corrina Lyons and Hannay Dukminier), 1:53.05
100 backstroke — 1. Reese Hinnerichs, Hope Christian, :57.02; 12. Ella Tyroler, Santa Fe, 1:02.51; 17. Jula Megofna, Santa Fe Prep, 1:04.97
100 breaststroke — 1. Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s, 1:05.01; 8. Ruby Sallah, Santa Fe, 1:11.29
400 freestyle relay — 1. Los Alamos (Anna Wetteland, Sophia Pieck, Catherine Price and Lena Ronning), 3:41.41; 10. Santa Fe (Ella Tyroler, Corrina Lyons, Hanna Dukminier and Ruby Sallah), 4:00.50; 15. Taos (Jacqueline Limas, Angelina Griego, Aricela Chavez and Sierra Griego), 4:05.01.