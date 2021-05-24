The state of New Mexico is on the clock, and many coaches are eager to see what the future of high school basketball looks like.
The National Federation of State High School Associations announced last week it would allow state associations to adopt the use of a shot clock for the 2022-23 season. The decision means the stalling tactics that were common in this state — a practice that was named “Lenny Ball” after the legendary Santa Fe High and Española Valley boys coach — might come to an end.
Count Santa Fe High head boys coach Zack Cole and Peñasco head girls coach Mandy Montoya among the supporters for the rule. Both of them have experience with the shot clock — Montoya as an assistant coach at Northern New Mexico College and Cole as the head coach at Ramona (Calif.) High School from 2013-15 — and they both say it will give games a more natural rhythm.
“It just enhances the flow of the game,” Cole said. “Coaches who like to slow [the tempo] down can still slow it down. They’re just going to run it down to about 10 seconds every possession so you can still manage time.”
Montoya said it also allows for players to display their natural abilities, especially when the clock ticks toward zero.
“You’re going to have to rely on kids making plays at the end of it,” Montoya said. “In the collegiate game, you run your offense and then you’re down to 5 seconds and then you turn to iso [plays] and the athletes can score.”
After all, fans and spectators come to games to see the kids play, not to see coaches dictate the terms. Cole knows all too well what that is like, having played under Roybal at Española and experienced the stall tactics that turned games into mind-numbing displays of boredom.
“As a fan, I don’t want to watch that style,” Cole said. “Me as a coach, I don’t want to coach like that. That is not playing ball, and it’s not why we work so hard year-round for 10, 11 months of the year — so we can go and hold it.”
Sally Marquez, the executive director of the New Mexico Activities Association, said in her weekly address to the state last week the board of directors and the sports-specific committee will have the final say on the matter. But time is of the essence if it is to start in 2022-23. The board would have to vote on it by the end of the year at the latest for it to become a reality.
Still, detractors will say the cost of purchasing a shot clock — which can cost thousands of dollars, at the least — is prohibitive for many districts, especially for Class 1A and 2A schools. It’s no surprise that, when the New Mexico High School Coaches Association conducted a straw poll about the topic, small-school coaches were against it (22 percent of boys and girls coaches in 1A, and 48.5 percent in 2A).
Contrast that to 5A and 4A coaches, who were in favor of it by 71.7 percent (out of 78 responses). However, Cole points out that districts have to account for unexpected spending every year, and this is no different. Besides, it’s not like some districts are swimming in revenue, while others are not.
“School districts are always hurting for money,” Cole said. “But we always find a way.”
And let’s add one more point in favor of the pro-shot clock faction. To allow some classes to have it while others don’t would ultimately segregate the bigger and smaller classes, which could limit small schools’ ability to play bigger schools. In a rural state like New Mexico, it makes scheduling more challenging.
Cole said approving the shot clock should be an all or nothing decision.
If that’s the case, this state needs to be all in. Otherwise, prep basketball fans will end up being left out of the fun.
