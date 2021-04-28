A change to the state’s color-coded county risk system means spectators will be allowed to attend state basketball championship games in The Pit for the first time since the end of the 2018-19 tournament.
The announcement came Wednesday afternoon during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public address on Facebook. She and the state’s top health officials revealed a revamped framework for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic — one that eases restrictions for, among other things, mass gatherings at sporting events.
The news was hailed as a victory by a number of fans at Wednesday’s Santa Fe High-Capital boys basketball game at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The game was sold out by Tuesday night with a limited-capacity crowd of about 700 in attendance, according to Santa Fe High athletic coordinator Lou Ann Padilla.
While Santa Fe County has been in turquoise status for more than a month in the state’s red-yellow-green-turquoise framework to determine public health policies for dealing with the coronavirus, Bernalillo County has been firmly entrenched in the yellow status for several weeks.
Yellow counties are prohibited from having spectators at indoor sporting events, but turquoise counties can hold up to 50 percent of an indoor facility’s maximum capacity.
The state’s updated policy pushes Bernalillo County — Albuquerque, in particular — into the green category, which allows 25 percent capacity indoors Same, too, for Sandoval County, which is home to Rio Rancho. Teams in those areas can now open their doors to fans for indoor sports the first time since the pandemic started — a welcome sign of relief for any area teams participating in the state tournament but dispatched to those places for quarterfinal or semifinal road games.
The previous color system left 16 counties either yellow or red. The updated version has all but three counties now open to indoor sporting events except for Valencia, Chaves and Catron counties.
All 10 state championship games in the boys’ and girls’ classifications will be played in The Pit at the University of New Mexico on May 7 and 8. Until Wednesday, it appeared those games were destined to be played in an empty 15,411-seat arena that serves as the traditional home of high school basketball’s penultimate weekend.
“We are still operating based on county color,” said New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez in a text message sent through NMAA spokesman Dusty Young.
Marquez said she hadn’t had a chance to dissect the governor’s updated policy as of Wednesday afternoon but acknowledged that spectators will be allowed at all tournament games on a limited basis in The Pit on championship weekend.
The state tournament begins Monday, with 10 brackets holding eight teams apiece for all five classifications on the boys’ and girls’ sides. The field for each class is down from the usual 16.
In normal years, the tournament is spread over nine days, beginning with opening-round games at campus sites. The final three rounds are then moved into Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, with all semifinal and title games in either The Pit or Rio Rancho’s Santa Ana Star Center.
This year’s tournament is squeezed into a six-day window, ending with the state finals for several classifications May 8.
Pairings for the tournament will be revealed Saturday night in a selection show that will be broadcast online.
Health officials said fans are still required to wear masks and maintain all social-distancing standards at the tournament. For games in The Pit, it means approximately 3,500 fans — likely less if access to the luxury suites are off limits — can attend each game.
Last year’s state tournament was memorably impacted by the early stages of the pandemic. The event was closed off to spectators and the media once it shifted to The Pit for the final three days. The media was allowed back in on a limited basis for the final two days, but fans didn’t get to see the championship games in person.
Last year’s Class 5A boys final between Capital and Las Cruces likely would have drawn 8,000 to 10,000 fans but instead was played before just a handful of support staff.
As for the revised policy, Lujan Grisham said one of the main takeaways for youth sports was the safety of the kids. Since children 15 years and younger cannot be vaccinated, she is mandating that all youth sports participants continue wearing face coverings for the time being.
“Remember that group sports are higher risk,” Lujan Grisham said. “And so we want to encourage that mask-wearing, so we’re going to keep that mandate in place for youth sports. And for adult sports, Dr. [David] Scrase and I, we want to strongly encourage them, right, to continue wearing masks because they may have kids at home and you’re engaged in the greater community.”
