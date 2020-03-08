Class 2A/3A/4A State Girls Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals
The quarterfinal games for northern teams in the Class 2A/3A/4A State Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors/military personnel.
Class 4A
The Pit
No. 5 Pojoaque Valley vs. No. 4 Abq. Highland, 11:30 a.m.
Class 3A
Santa Ana Star Center, Rio Rancho
No. 5 Hatch Valley vs. No. 4 West Las Vegas, 1:15 p.m.
No. 10 Las Vegas Robertson vs. No. 2 Tularosa, 9:45 a.m.
No. 6 Santa Fe Indian School vs. No. 3 Tohatchi, 8:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Santa Ana Star Center, Rio Rancho
No. 9 Rehoboth vs. No. 1 Peñasco, 11:30 a.m.
No. 7 Pecos vs. No. 2 Mescalero, 6:30 p.m.
