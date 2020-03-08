Class 2A/3A/4A State Girls Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals

The quarterfinal games for northern teams in the Class 2A/3A/4A State Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors/military personnel.

Class 4A

The Pit

No. 5 Pojoaque Valley vs. No. 4 Abq. Highland, 11:30 a.m.

Class 3A

Santa Ana Star Center, Rio Rancho

Notes from the north

NEW James Barron and Will Webber use every ounce of their New Mexico prep basketball knowledge to break down the boys and girls state tournaments, from Class 1A up to 5A, and offer their rose-colored predictions.

No. 5 Hatch Valley vs. No. 4 West Las Vegas, 1:15 p.m.

No. 10 Las Vegas Robertson vs. No. 2 Tularosa, 9:45 a.m.

No. 6 Santa Fe Indian School vs. No. 3 Tohatchi, 8:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Santa Ana Star Center, Rio Rancho

No. 9 Rehoboth vs. No. 1 Peñasco, 11:30 a.m.

No. 7 Pecos vs. No. 2 Mescalero, 6:30 p.m.

