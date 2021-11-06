Cross-country
State Cross-Country Championships
Results from the State Cross-Country Championships, held Saturday at Albuquerque Academy. Course distance was 5 kilometers.
Boys
Class 5A
Team scores — 1. Abq. Volcano Vista, 59; 2. Rio Rancho, 93; 3. Rio Rancho Cleveland, 98; 4. Organ Mountain, 123; 5. Abq. Sandia, 143; 6. Abq. Eldorado, 152; 7. Abq. La Cueva, 211; 8. Alamogordo, 223; 9. Las Cruces Centennial, 231; 10. Abq. High, 244; 11. Los Lunas, 259; 12. Hobbs, 284; 13. Clovis, 300; 14. Santa Fe High, 338; 15. Carlsbad, 456.
Santa Fe High results — Tanner Black, 37th, 17 minutes, 57.09 seconds; Bluebird Askan, 81st, 19:29.86; 83 Mason Nichols, 83rd, 19:33.10; Ethan Garcia, 84th, 19:34.76; Bodhi Lewis, 99th, 20:21.94; Valin Witternburg, 104th. 20:44.20; Matthew Chavez, 105th, 20:44.60.
Class 4A
Team scores — 1. Los Alamos, 24; 2. Abq. Academy, 87; 3. Abq. Hope Christian, 152; 4. Miyamura, 166; 5. Shiprock, 166; 6. Moriarty, 197; 7. Kirtland Central, 200; 8. Lovington, 205; 9. Ruidoso, 236; 10. Silver, 270; 11. Abq. Del Norte, 277; 12. Belen, 283; 13. Abq. St. Pius X, 298; 14. Taos, 320; 15. Portales, 346; 16. Abq. Highland, 402; 17. Artesia, 504.
Top 10 results — 1. Rendon Kuykendall, Hope Christian 15:24.90; 2. Keith Bridge, Los Alamos, 15:41.90; 3. Ryan Aldaz, Los Alamos, 16:27.09; 4. Morgan Schaller, Los Alamos, 16:32.78; 5. Joaquin Deprez, Abq. Academy, 16:53.36; 6. Rowan Flores, Los Alamos, 16:55.71; 7. Derric Castellanos, Lovington, 16:55.93; 8. Daniel Sanchez, Española Valley, 16:56.75; 9. Michael Riess, Portales, 16:57.95; 10. Beck Ellis, Los Alamos, 16:58.37.
Pojoaque Valley results — Matteo Nagle, 32nd, Matteo 18:16.74; Lucas Tiede, 49th, 18:42.31.
Los Alamos results — ReubenGoettee, 12th, 17:11.22; Eddie Gartz, 15th, 17:29.43.
Taos results —Judah Daffron, 33rd, 18:17.62; Carlos Rodriguez, 61st, 19:03.93; Brandon Mirabal, 90th, 19:44.96; Augustine Abeyta, 98th, 20:02.79; Vicente Herrera, 99th, 20:04.09; Eduardo Munoz, 100th, 20:08.55.
Class 3A
Team scores — 1. Zuni, 32; 2. Tohatchi, 45; 3. Abq. Cottonwood Classical Preparatory, 111; 4. Newcomb, 112; 5. Abq. Sandia Prep, 148; 6. Santa Fe Prep, 156; 7. Raton, 195; 8. Santa Fe Indian School, 211; 9 New Mexico Military Institute, 221; 10. East Mountain, 254; 11. Cobre, 292; 12. Socorro, 337.
St. Michael's results — Jaden Perea, 12th, 17:59.07; Jeremiah Rodriguez, 24th, 18:31.89.
SFIS results — Jeremiah Chavez, 35th, 19:09.26; Russell Corlz, 36th, 19:14.12; Brian Madalena, 54th, 20:06.07; Nathanial Bird, 61st, 20:34.11; Kawliga Romone, 65th, 20:45.14; Chase Toya, 71st, 21:04.13; Joseph Armijo, 77th, 21:20.69.
Santa Fe Prep results — Gabe Cordova, 27th, 18:40.46; Joshua Abeyta, 28th, 18:44.21; Evin Axelrod, 30th, 18:55.94; Nick Farrell, 49th, 19:41.17; Ian Olson, 53rd, 19:53.95; Jose Lain-Straus, 59th, 20:32.03; Shrey Poshiya, 68th, 20:46.63.
Las Vegas Robertson results — Edwardo Mello, 57th, 20:16.14.
Class 1A/2A
Team scores — 1. Pecos, 50; 2. Abq. Oak Grove Classical Academy, 105; 3. Peñasco, 127; 4. Laguna Acoma, 128; 5. Hagerman, 148; 6. Quemado, 190; 7. Rehoboth, 193; 8. Santa Rosa, 258; 9. Capitan, 264; 10. Maxwell, 279; 11. Cimarron, 350; 12. Abq. Legacy Academy, 359; 13. Mora, 377; 14. Cloudcroft, 382; 15. Mesa Vista, 389; 16. Academy for Technology and the Classics, 408; 17. Dulce, 430; 18. McCurdy, 436; 19. Pine Hill, 457; 20. Navajo Pine, 516; 21. Native American Community Academy, 594; 22. Shiprock Northwest, 605; 23. Jal, 618.
Top 10 results — 1. Gilbert Valdez, Peñasco, 16:00.88; 2. Max Preslar, Cloudcroft, 16:47.85; 3. Gerardo Mendoza, Hagerman, 17:09.93; 4. Tristan Pierce, Maxwell, 17:23.59; 5. Noah Bugayong, Quemado, 17:34.42; 6. Elijah Lujan, Pecos, 17:39.29; 7. Aidan Holton, Pecos, 17:39.98; 8. Antonio Garcia, Pecos, 17:40.78; 9. Jude Martinez, Peñasco, 17:43.81; 10. Milan Waquie, Jemez Valley, 17:56.79.
ACT results — Joey Gurule, 18th, 18:21.49; Alex Pohl, 69th, 20:21.97; Tony Diaz, 82nd, 20:45.77; Nathaniel Onstott, 137th 24:15.36; Diego Rael, 138th, 24:15.68; Julian Rodriguez, 140th, 24:18.10; Ian Wald, 146th, 25:03.90.
Santa Fe Waldorf results — JaceGordon, 30th, 18:48.09; Jaden Stroope, 55th, 20:00.05.
McCurdy results — Kodi Rodriguez, 76th, 20:36.48; Adrian Trujillo, 81st, 20:42.29; Ethan Bolton, 93rd, 21:05.80; Joshua Serrano, 103rd, 21:24.47; Emelio Espinoza, 123rd, 22:49.15.
Peñasco results — Angel Romero, 36th, 19:07.14; Jeremiah Martinez, 44th, 19:23.09 41; Lucian Badash-Dyer, 45th, 19:29.48; Matias Vigil, 72nd, 20:30.29; Logan Romero, 83rd, 20:48.34.
Mesa Vista results — Kenneth Gallegos, 49th, 19:48.61; Jordan Cervantes, 51st, 19:52.78; Jason Gallegos, 74th, 20:34.29; Santiago Martinez, 116th, 22:02.83; Gabriel Gallegos, 134th, 23:35.06; Jordan Gallegos, 136th, 24:06.58.
Mora results — Andres Martinez, 66th, 20:12.09; Diego Aragon, 71st, 20:28.61; Antonio Romero, 79th, 20:40.85; Jeremiah Romero, 88th, 20:54.53; Lincoln Alcon, 106th, 21:29.11; Lucas Chavez, 141st, 24:21.62.
Pecos results — JustinMuller, 12th 18:03.45; Nicholas Gonzales, 19th, 18:22.82; Andres Archuleta, 34th, 19:03.43; Isreal Villegas, 39th, 19:11.77.
Girls
Class 5A
Team scores — 1. Abq. Volcano Vista, 62; 2. Rio Rancho, 80; 3. Cleveland, 99; 4. Eldorado, 101; 5. Alamogordo, 117; 6. Abq. High, 133; 7. La Cueva, 200; 8. Hobbs, 210; 9. Farmington, 237; 10. Organ Mountain, 305; 11. Santa Fe High, 345; 12. Los Lunas, 348; 13. Clovis, 355; 14. Centennial, 368; 15. Roswell, 391.
Santa Fe High results — MiaSchleman, 35th, 22:01.86; Lili Gadret, 62nd, 23:43.08; Olive Beffort, 79th, 24:47.40; Shea Novak, 104th, 27:03.15; Leandra Motelet, 108th, 27:19.30; Addi Pattelena, 110th, 27:57.65; Annalee Auer, 111th, 27:59.54.
Class 4A
Team scores — 1. Los Alamos, 28; 2. Abq. Academy, 49; 3. St. Pius X, 123; 4. Kirtland Central, 178; 5. Pojoaque Valley, 191; 6. Shiprock, 195; 7. Belen, 206; 8. Taos, 226; 9. Grants, 235; 10. Aztec, 248; 11. Roswell Goddard, 270; 12. Silver, 297; 13. Hope Christian, 312; 14. Lovington, 341; 15. Portales, 378; 16. Bernalillo, 445.
Top 10 results — 1. Delaney Ulrich, Los Alamos, 18:56.33; 2. Kelly Wetteland, Los Alamos, 18:57.34; 3. Emma Patton, Abq. Academy, 19:13.82; 4. Aisha Ramone, Kirtland Central, 19:20.45; 5. Emma Montoya, Los ALamos 19:25.75; 6. Katie Patton, Abq. Academy, 19:35.77; 7. Trista Cordova, St. Pius X, 19:48.21; 8. Addison Julian, Abq. Academy, 20:01.24; 9. Norissa Valdez, Los Alamos, 20:08.34; 10. Lisette Sanchez, Belen, 20:16.54
Pojoaque Valley results — ElizabethTowles, 33rd, 22:04.36; Marisa Martinez, 37th, 22:15.81; Lauren Salazar, 48th, 22:45.08; Arissa Herrod, 54th, 22:53.46; Araya Vigil, 60th, 23:07.84; Karen Chiquito, 74th, 23:47.51; Maliana Bowie, 82nd, 24:24.70.
Los Alamos results — HaileyMcDowell, 11th, 20:26.51; Kamaya Ronning, 15th, 20:58.20; Sophie Chadwick, 19th, 21:13.52.
Española results — Hailey Renteria, 32nd, 22:03.88
Taos results — Aaliyah Padilla, 49th, 22:46.27; Marielle Gomez, 55th, 22:53.50; Zoe Torres, 56th, 22:53.96; Elaina Cisneros, 58th, 22:55.50; Breanna Taylor, 61st, 23:09.10; Ma Rowlison-Elliot, 68th, 23:32.56; Jacqueline Limas, 87th, 24:45.10.
Class 3A
Team scores — 1. Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep, 54; 2. Santa Fe Prep, 100; 3. SFIS, 122; 4, Zuni, 134; 5. Abq. Bosque School, 135; 6. Sandia Prep, 137; 7. Las Vegas Robertson, 143; 8. NMMI, 168; 9. Navajo Prep, 185; 10. Crownpoint, 205; 11. Cobre, 303; 12. Hot Springs, 332.
Top 10 results — 1. Raylee Hunt, St. Michael's, 19:12.14; 2. Aubrey Lozoya, Cottonwood Classical Prep, 20:14.11; 3. Sidney Harenberg, Sandia Prep, 20:29.36; 4. Nya Griego, Santa Fe Prep, 20:33.39; 5. Sophia Lopez, Cottonwood Classical Prep, 21:01.20; 6. Kate Henderson, Bosque School, 21:09.36; 7. Destiny Marquez, SFIS, 21:09.64; 8. Destiny Chino, SFIS, 21:10.77; 9. Sophie Bair, Santa Fe Prep, 21:14.93; 10. Nicole Tsosie, Navajo Prep, 21:17.05.
St. Michael's results — Ellie Musolf, 31st, 23:11.57.
SFIS results — Kendra Emery, 36th, 23:41.90; Danielle Smith, 45th, 24:36.92; Melena Chama, 47th, 24:40.47; Nalani Padilla, 60th, 25:16.84; Kaydence Riley, 64th, 26:02.71.
Santa Fe Prep results — Helen Desmond, 11th, 21:42.52; Sophie Addison, 32nd, 23:20.98; Bella Caldwell, 61st, 25:21.45; Elianah Liebermon, 75th, 27:50.31; Ann Leon-Lubowicz, 79th, 29:12.03.
West Las Vegas results — ZayleeHernandez, 26th, 22:37.58
Robertson results — LovelyAllemand, 13th, 21:50.63; Mistidawn Roybal, 25th, 22:37.35; Liana Fernandez, 29th, 22:54.75; Alexis Pacheco, 30th, 22:55.39; Lauren Lopez, 65th, 26:04.89; Kayla Lopez, 88th, 37:13.76.
Class 1A/2A
Team scores — 1, Peñasco, 81; 2. ATC, 83; 3. Gateway Christian, 85; 4. Capitan, 108; 5. Rehoboth, 153; 6. Pecos, 160; 7. Laguna Acoma, 187; 8. Santa Rosa, 202; 9. McCurdy, 205; 10. Ramah, 214; 11. Mora, 252; 12. NACA, 262; 13. Jal, 403.
Top 10 results — 1. Josette Gurule, ATC, 20:33.82; 2. Emily Garcia, Rehoboth, 20:42.36; 3. Rochell Lopez, Peñasco, 21:07.92; 4. Maleah Goldie, Abq. Oak Grove, 21:17.96; 5. Kairi Etsitty, Pine Hill, 21:26.67; 6. Aubrey Aubrey, McCurdy, 21:28.40; 7. Charnelle Gonzales, Peñasco, 21:39.20; 8, Harlee Jaramillo, 21:41.77; 9. Anica Lucero, Santa Rosa, 21:49.12; 10. Jayden Perea, Estancia, 21:55.87.
ATC results — Lilly Rittmeyer, 24th, 22:46.73; Arycela Guillen, 25th, 22:55.58; Charli Koseoglu, 26th, 22:58.95; Adrianna Guillen, 27th, 23:03.74; Maiah Trujillo, 68th, 26:43.45; Bridget Valdez, 70th, 26:47.42.
Santa Fe Waldorf results — Ria Baker, 43rd, 24:28.36
McCurdy results — KayleeMartinez, 38th, 24:08.71; Emma Lovato, 50th, 24:54.89; Isabella Espinoza, 64th, 26:10.67; Jasmine Mondragon, 88th, 28:28.03; Missy Yordy, 90th, 28:37.47.
Peñasco results — MarcielaMacAuley, 23rd, 22:45.91; Rhyen Vigil, 30th, 23:26.30; Analise MacAuley, 35th, 23:54.41; Tristanee Lucero, 59th, 25:47.38; Anna Mitchell, 63rd, 26:02.52.
Mora results — Isabella Martinez, 33rd, 23:47.98; Maya Vigil, 51st, 24:57.05; Kylee Vigil, 54th, 25:16.99; Charlee Lovato, 66th, 26:27.73; Mackenzie Vigil, 96th, 30:05.36; Morgan Benjamin, 102nd, 35:21.38.
Pecos results — Kristina Ragland, 19th, 22:29.82; Seferina Ortiz, 37th, 24:04.48; Larycia Sena, 41st, 24:25.50; Ermalinda Sanchez, 42nd, 24:25.87; Linda Sanchez, 47th, 24:38.67; Joslyne Garcia, 79th, 27:36.05; Analiyah Armijo, 81st, 27:44.99.
