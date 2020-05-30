A look at the state champions from Northern New Mexico for the winter season of the 2019-20 school year.
Teams
Boys Basketball
Pecos Panthers (29-1 overall)
If 2020 marked the end of the Pecos dynasty, then all we can say is "thank you" for the memories. The latest version of this green-and-gold powerhouse was perhaps better than all the rest, finishing the season 29-1 to cap an incredible four-year run that saw them win 112 of their 121 games, including all four state championship games in The Pit.
The '20 campaign left many wondering how far the Panthers would have gone in the big school brackets of 3A, 4A and even 5A. The memorable year also wrapped up the stellar playing careers of seniors Anthony Armijo, Xavier Padilla and Ish Villegas, as well as head coach Ira Harge Jr., who has moved into an administrative role at Española Valley.
Boys Swimming
St. Michael’s Horsemen
The Ethan Manske Show was all the propulsion the Horsemen needed to claim the small-school state crown during February’s state meet at Albuquerque Academy. One of nine underclassmen on the team’s roster, the sophomore qualified for a pair of finals on the last day of the meet, finishing third in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
The Horsemen had 34 total points to finish 16th in the all-inclusive one-class format. Those 34 points, however, were double that of five other teams and well in front of any other school from the Class 1A-3A level. Manske’s third-place finish in the 500 was a sign of his endurance as he was edged only by state champ Orion Henderson of Los Alamos and Wyatt Smith of Eldorado.
Girls Swimming
Santa Fe Prep Blue Griffins
It’s OK, you can go ahead and say that coach Dave Caldwell is onto something big over at Prep. For the second year in a row, the Blue Griffins swam away with the 1A-3A state title. This time they nearly cracked the top-10 overall, finishing just one point shy of tying Rio Rancho Cleveland for No. 10. Their 77 points were more than double that of every other small-school team in the field.
The Griffins were lead by sophomore Sophia Gossum but they piled up points in a number of different swims, including Bess McAlpin’s run to the B finals in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 free relay quartet finishing fifth in the meet’s finals. All told, just another year in what looks to be a sustained run for Prep, which had just three seniors on its 2019-20 roster.
Individuals
Wrestling
Isaac Beltran, Santa Fe High (Class 5A)
"Chuckie" would not be denied. The Demons senior nicknamed for his relentless pursuit of goals (referencing the 1988 movie, of course) completed a 30-4 season by pinning two opponents at the state meet and then winning by majority decision in the finals. One of the most dominant wrestlers in any class last season, he did so after sitting out the previous year’s championships due to a suspension.
Andres Grano, Las Vegas Robertson (Class 1A/3A)
A veteran on another powerful Cardinals roster, this junior capped a 34-6 season with a dramatic 3-2 decision over Cobre’s Izzy Jaurequi in the 138-pound finals. Grano pinned his first two opponents before reaching the finals in what was otherwise considered a reloading year for Robertson, whose roster included half a dozen freshman who watched him become the latest in a long line of Cardinals champs.
Andrew Trujillo, Las Vegas Robertson (Class 1A-3A)
Add this Cardinals senior’s name to the growing list of four-time individual state champions. Listed at 132 pounds to start the season, Trujillo rode roughshod through the 145-pound division all year. He finished 36-3, needing just 4 minutes, 21 seconds of combined mat time at the state meet to pin three opponents to reach the top of the winner’s podium one final time.
Jaden Mifsud, St. Michael’s (Class 1A/3A)
It seemed inevitable that the Horsemen senior would go all the way at 170 pounds. Easily the most talented and respected wrestlers in his weight class, he didn’t come close to disappointing anyone by capping a 24-1 season with a pin in the finals. He actually trailed Javier Cordova of West Las Vegas in the finals before scoring a reversal that led to a pin midway through the second period.
Mackenzie Ebell, Las Vegas Robertson (Class 1A/3A)
A senior with deceptive quickness and a low center of gravity, he completed a 23-12 season by knocking off the top seed in the 182-pound finals. He worked his way through the opening round with a bye, then pinned the only two opponents he saw to become one of three Cardinals to capture individual championship honors. His win over Socorro’s Nicholas Gonzales ended with a fall at the 1:50 mark.
Derik Ortiz, Pecos (Class 1A/3A)
This Panthers sophomore ended a nine-year drought for the Pecos program, becoming the school’s first individual weight class champion since 2011 with his pin of Cobre’s Aiden Quintana in the 195-pound small school finals. Up 6-0 heading into the final period, Ortiz ended it with 52 seconds remaining to complete an 16-6 season for a program that is clearly on the rise.
Santiago Martinez, St. Michael’s (Class 1A/3A)
The big-boy division was all Martinez as the Horsemen junior rolled to the 285-pound heavyweight crown with three pins in as many matches. He finished 26-2, getting the best of Tierra Encantada’s Santiago Maness with a fall just 19 seconds into the second period; not bad for someone who said he was talked into wrestling his senior year by teammate Jaden Mifsud.
