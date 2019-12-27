Junior Cruz Martinez remembered this path.
He and the Santa Fe High Demons were on it just last year.
For the second season in a row, Santa Fe High is down its top two post players — including the state’s top player in UNM-bound Fedonta “JB” White. Once again, the bench had to make its mark just when it seemed like things were at their worst. It helps to have a constant — like Martinez’s experience and leadership.
The junior looked like the dynamic scoring threat that made the Demons so hard to guard during their run to the state championship game in March, as he shot and drove his way to a 31-point performance that did everything but win the game.
That’s where the bittersweet taste lingered Friday night, as Martinez missed a free throw with 0.7 seconds left in regulation that would have beaten Albuquerque Highland in the semifinal of the Jalene Berger Holiday Classic at Rio Rancho High School.
Instead, the Hornets outlasted Santa Fe High for a 73-70 double-overtime win to advance to a championship matchup against the host Rams. Meanwhile, the Demons (9-2) will play Albuquerque Hope Christian for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday, and will do so without the 6-foot-8 White, as he injured his left knee in the second quarter and never returned to the game. He did cheer his team on from the bench with an ice pack on his knee.
It marks the second straight year that he will miss a extended playing time. White missed the second half of the 2018-19 season with a dislocated left patella.
Still, the Demons built a 46-27 lead in the third quarter before foul trouble helped Highland (6-1) battle its way to a 58-57 lead on Jose Murillo’s putback with 1 minute, 1 second remaining in the fourth quarter. Murillo had a chance to ice the game with two free throws, but missed them both with 37.2 seconds left. It opened the door for Martinez, who scored 28 of his points after the opening quarter in his best performance on the season.
After getting fouled by Raul Marquez with less than a second left, Martinez knocked down the first free throw, but his second shot hit the side of the rim.
“I’ve had kind of a tough start to the season,” Martinez said. “It kinda sucks to have that chance just before the first overtime to put it away for good and missing that. It was kinda of a double-edge sword.”
Martinez redeemed himself a bit by knocking down two free throws with 6.5 seconds left in the first overtime to force a 66-all tie and a second extra period.
On a night in which the Demons hit 14 3-pointers, it was Highland’s ninth 3 that was the difference. Erasmo Carreon knocked down a 22-footer from the left wing to give the Hornets a 71-68 edge with 1:18 left in the second overtime.
P.J. Lovato trimmed the margin to 71-70 with a floater with 25.5 seconds left. A jump ball on Highland’s ensuing possession gave the Demons the ball back. However, a botched inbounds play allowed Carreon to collect a steal as Cody Garcia’s entry pass bounced harmlessly near midcourt for the Hornets guard to grab. He then knocked down a pair of free throws with 2.7 seconds left for the final margin.
“We overcame some adversity, and we had our chances to win the game,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “Things just didn’t go our way, but I am proud of their effort and the way they played with guys fouling out, and guys in foul trouble on top of injuries.”
It was White’s injury that caught the crowd’s attention. It occurred about 2½ minutes into the second quarter, as he was sandwiched by Hornets players Jose Murillo and Elgen Mendoza. His left knee got caught under Mendoza as both fell. White staggered to the bench before needing help to the locker room.
After the game, White was optimistic about his prognosis, as the trainer on scene indicated that his ACL was fine. White plans on seeing a doctor Saturday and held out hope that he might be back soon.
“[Mendoza’s] leg swept my left foot, and my knee just went the other way,” White said. “I felt it instantly and that’s why you saw me going to the bench right away.”
Not to worry, the Demons knew how to handle adversity. They learned that after losing White and fellow post Anthony Sisneros last season. If anything, his absence seem to galvanize Santa Fe High. A 16-4 run closed the first half to give the Demons a 39-25 lead after sophomore Elefio Benavidez’s 3-pointer from the left sideline with 2 seconds left. When Cody Garcia knocked down a triple with 5:42 left in the third quarter, the lead grew to 46-27.
However, foul trouble was Highland’s lifeline as Martinez, Garcia and senior Carlos Dassaro ended up on the bench for most of the third quarter. A lineup of four sophomores and one senior tried to nurse the lead but Highland only cut it to 52-43 entering the fourth.
The Hornets scored the first seven points of the fourth, with Carillo’s free throw with 6:16 left making it 52-50. Santa Fe High went cold in the final quarter, hitting just two of 10 shots.
Consolation semifinalEspañola Valley 62, El Paso (Texas) Socorro 59 (OT)The Sundevils (8-4) were rock-solid at the free-throw line in overtime, hitting 12 of 15 to account for all but two of their 14 points to break a 48-all tie. Jordan Duda was a perfect 8-for-8 as he finished with 19 points to lead Española. Anthony Law added 11 points for the Sundevils, who play Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 3 p.m. for fifth place.
Matt Peña lead Socorro (10-6) with 18 points, and nine came in overtime.
