Even amid the chaos and concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill Moon sees the light.
With schools a week away from being able to start summer activity, Capital’s head football coach will have his team out on the field for workouts with a pocket full of optimism for the upcoming season.
In fact, he didn’t hold back about how he feels about the 2020 version of the Jaguars, who are coming off a 6-4 record and a District 2/6-5A run.
“We’re going to have the kind of team that you have once every 10 years,” Moon said. “No one should want to get on the field more than the Capital Jaguars.”
That kind of a statement is bolstered by the fact that the team only loses two starters on both sides of the ball. Then there is the backfield tandem of Luke Padilla and Gio Muñoz, who combined for 2,498 rushing yards last season. The defense pitched shutouts in five games.
However, Moon also was measured in how he felt about trying to restart activity amid the outbreak, pointing out the potential dangers for the families of players and coaches.
“I’ve got two coaches whose mothers are well into their 80s and 90s, and one is a primary caregiver,” Moon said. “There are usually two peaks and the second spike is the one that kills more people. It’s sort of like a hurricane — you have that nice calm in the middle of it.”
u u u
The guy no one wanted out of high school, the one who committed to New Mexico State without ever having seen the campus is on the verge of becoming a millionaire.
Nick Gonzales is primed to be one of the top picks in this week’s Major League Baseball amateur draft, which begins Wednesday. The Aggies second baseman was recently named national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and is a first-team All-American.
Where to begin with this guy?
A graduate of Cienega High in Tucson, Ariz., he had no offers to play Division I ball. The only school that showed any interest was NMSU, where he committed without ever seeing the team’s facilities. He was an instant sensation, being named the Western Athletic Conference freshman of the year.
He led the nation in hitting (.432) as a sophomore and launched five home runs in a doubleheader against Purdue-Fort Wayne at the start of his junior year in February. He was hitting .448 with 12 homers and 36 runs batted in through just 16 games when the 2020 season was shut down.
For his career he had 37 home runs and 152 RBI in just 128 games, batting a mind-numbing .399 in the process with an 82-game streak of reaching base safely.
The top five picks in Wednesday’s first round belong to the Tigers, Orioles, Marlins, Royals and Blue Jays. A number of national media outlets project Gonzales to go to one of those five clubs, which would make him the top pick in NMSU history. Joey Ortiz, who was a teammate of Gonzales last year with the Aggies, was taken in the fourth round.
The highest pick in state history is Alex Bregman. The Albuquerque Academy grad was taken No. 2 overall by the Astros in 2015.
You can watch Wednesday’s opening round on ESPN starting at 5 p.m.
u u u
Congratulations to Santa Fe High athletic director Estrella Flores and partner Kevin Chavez on the birth of their child, ZiaRey Grace Chavez, on June 1. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
She should be blessed with plenty of athletic talent as her mother was an accomplished three-sport athlete at Desert Academy while her dad was a quarterback and pitching star at St. Michael’s who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2007.
u u u
The New Mexico Highlands men’s basketball team made it official earlier last week, formally announcing the signing of seven recruits for the 2020-21 season, including Capital’s T.J. Sanchez, along with fellow New Mexico prep products Malik Barton (Del Norte), Kameron Valencia (Eldorado) and Owen Olney (Magdalena).
Other players were Marcus Brown of Harker Heights, Texas (a transfer from Cal-State San Marcos), Zeke Thompkins of Phoenix and Rahmel Thompson of Jamaica, N.Y. (Genesee Junior College).
Highlands has gone 40-20 the last two seasons, making the NCAA Division II national tournament two years ago.
u u u
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will sell hundreds of big game hunting licenses June 24. The department issued a release this week saying 711 deer and 56 youth-only pronghorn licenses that were never issued during the annual big game draw will be on sale through its online system.
In-state residents have exclusive first-come, first-served rights to the licenses for the first 24 hours, with all others eligible to make purchases at 10 a.m. on June 25.
For more information, visit the department’s website at www.wildlife.state.nm.us.
u u u
While 2019 St. Michael’s graduate Rhiannon Salazar saw her 2020 softball season at Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas, cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she collected an honor in her freshman year with the program.
She was one of two players on the team to be named to the Western Junior College Athletic Conference spring All-Academic team. Salazar had a 3.6 grade-point average in the fall semester, and followed it up with a 3.4 GPA in the spring.
