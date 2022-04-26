LAS VEGAS, N.M.
On paper, it had the makings of a pitchers’ duel, a white-knuckle ride featuring heated rivals throwing their aces at one another.
Twenty-two runs, nine errors and a whole lot of wind later, it felt more like surviving an obstacle course where anything goes.
Behind a 120-pitch complete game performance from starter Owen Gruda (8-0), the St. Michael’s baseball team officially clinched the District 2-3A championship with a 14-8 win on the road Tuesday afternoon against Robertson. The Horsemen (18-6, 10-1) wrap up their regular season at home Thursday against Santa Fe Indian School.
A win there likely lands them the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 3A State Tournament, while Robertson (16-7, 7-3) still has a legitimate shot at a top-four seed. The top four teams receive a bye through the best-of-three opening round in 3A’s 12-team bracket. Pairings will be announced Sunday.
The postseason begins May 6, but the extended bye for the top four teams means St. Michael’s would not play again until May 12, when the state quarterfinals get underway at Cleveland in Rio Rancho.
The way things are going, that layoff may be the only thing to slow down the Horsemen. They’ve won 13 of their last 14 and are closing in on the program’s first 20-win season in eight years.
They got this one thanks to the rubber-armed Gruda. He came into the game with one of the lowest ERAs in 3A, but labored through his most challenging outing of the season with a weapon he’d never mastered until this season: His wits.
“Yeah, I used to be the kid that would flip out on the mound,” he said. “I’ve learned to calm myself down, and I don’t get as rattled as I used to.”
He had plenty of rattling moments Tuesday. A pair of errors in the bottom of the first played a big part in Robertson scoring three runs after the Horsemen opened the game with a four-run outburst in the top of the frame. Gruda never actually surrendered the lead, despite the Cardinals cutting it to a single run yet again in the fifth and sixth innings.
As the game dragged on and the Horsemen nearly squandered a trio of three- and four-run leads, St. Michael’s coach Augie Ruiz never seriously considered taking Gruda out despite activity in the bullpen in the later frames.
“We talked about it a couple times and we went over strategy with him in the fifth and sixth innings, but give the kid credit; he went out there and got it done,” Ruiz said. “He battled through and did what he had to do.”
Gruda had 11 strikeouts with a pair of walks. He gave up a season-high nine hits but kept his composure enough to get through.
Turns out, he had plenty of help. The top five batters in the St. Michael’s order combined for 12 hits and 13 runs scored in what was a brutal outing for Robertson starter Adrian Rivera. He’d beaten the Horsemen in last year’s playoffs and again during a doubleheader in Santa Fe earlier this month.
He was hit early and often, mostly by the human highlight reel known as CeeJay Saiz. The senior catcher reached base all five times he came to the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with a pair of walks, a double and an RBI. His batting average is now a ridiculous .652, roughly twice as high as a solid everyday varsity player.
Cleanup hitter Rahul Williams went 3-for-4, while leadoff man Derek Martinez was particularly disruptive by reaching base in each of his first four plate appearances and using his speed and baseball IQ to work his way around the bases to score three runs in the first four innings.
The Horsemen never trailed in the game and finally put the Cardinals away with a five-run seventh inning that began with them holding a tenuous 9-8 advantage.
Regardless of how Thursday’s regular season finale comes out, St. Michael’s will be the district champion. That’s not good enough, however, for a team that has clearly established itself as the state title favorite heading into the playoffs.
“You know, for a lot of us on this team we have that one goal of winning this whole thing, and you look at the talent we have and the chemistry we’ve got, I feel good about it,” Gruda said.
As for that arm, not so much. He admitted his elbow was feeling the effect of 120 pitches in the blustery Las Vegas conditions.
“Eh, it’s a little throbby,” he said, lifting his right elbow up as he spoke. “But it hurts less when we get the win.”
NOTES
St. Michael’s outfielder Devin Flores made a spectacular diving catch on a sinking liner in front of him in right field during the bottom of the sixth. With the potential tying run on first base after the Cardinals scored three runs to get within 9-8, Rivera looped a short fly ball that appeared to be a sure hit. Flores had a good break on the ball and laid out in enough time to snag it just a few inches off the grass for the second out. Gruda ended the threat moments later by getting Quik Cordova to ground out to second base. ... The bottom four hitters in Robertson’s lineup combined for just one hit while striking out seven times in 16 plate appearances. ... Everyone in the St. Michael’s starting lineup had at least one hit, one RBI or one run scored. Martinez, Saiz and Williams had three hits each while Reyes Baros had three RBI out of the 7-spot in the order. All three came on fielder’s choices on ground balls in the infield.