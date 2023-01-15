Don’t look now, but that blip you see in your rear view mirror is none other than Joey Fernandez climbing the ladder of success.

The longtime football coach at his alma mater, St. Michael’s, Fernandez has officially moved into 10th place on the state’s all-time coaching wins list. For the record, he’s the only active member on that list.

With a 180-69 record in 21 seasons leading the Horsemen, it’s entirely possible he will jump into eighth place by the end of next season and become just the eighth coach in history to reach 200 within the next two or three seasons.

