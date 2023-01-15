Don’t look now, but that blip you see in your rear view mirror is none other than Joey Fernandez climbing the ladder of success.
The longtime football coach at his alma mater, St. Michael’s, Fernandez has officially moved into 10th place on the state’s all-time coaching wins list. For the record, he’s the only active member on that list.
With a 180-69 record in 21 seasons leading the Horsemen, it’s entirely possible he will jump into eighth place by the end of next season and become just the eighth coach in history to reach 200 within the next two or three seasons.
If you fire up the flux capacitor and jump ahead say, oh, a decade, he might be in the top five. He’s averaging 8.5 wins a season, meaning he’d be in the neighborhood of 260 to 270 wins by 2032. That would put him in the rarified air of the state’s Mount Rushmore of coaching legends.
Eric Roanhaus holds the all-time record of 341, followed by Jim Bradley (310), Bill Gentry (305) and Cooper Henderson (293).
Just 52 years old, Fernandez seemingly has a long way to go.
***
Get ready for 7:30 p.m. tipoffs on the road, Santa Fe High and Capital fans.
At the start of this season, Albuquerque Public Schools elected to push home games back a half-hour to accommodate eighth graders, some of whom do not get out of school until 4 p.m. This is the first year APS is allowing eighth graders to compete for high school teams, so officials elected to push back the start of C-team games to give those players time to get to their respective games.
This weekend will be the start of that transition, as Capital and Santa Fe High open the District 5-5A season on the road. On Wednesday, the Jaguars will play at Albuquerque Rio Grande, and Santa Fe High travels to Bulldog City to take on Albuquerque High.
***
One of the longest prep home winning streaks came to an end Tuesday when the Taos Tigers beat the Pecos Panthers 56-51 in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. It ended a 56-game run for the Panthers, who had not lost in its own gym in almost seven years.
The last time they felt the sting of defeat came on Feb. 6, 2016, when Dulce left town with a 63-57 win.
Pecos began what it hopes is a new streak Saturday, when it handled Peñasco 84-50. Its next opponent will be the Academy for Technology and the Classics on Jan. 21 in what many small-school fans believe could be a preview of a Class 2A semifinal or championship game.
***
It's not uncommon for regular-season tournament hardware to get dinged up or broken on the way back home, but the Santa Fe Prep boys basketball team might have set a record for damaging its trophy. Not more than 15 seconds after being awarded the third-place trophy at Santa Fe Indian School's Braves Invitational Saturday, Prep senior guard Gabe Cordova broke off one of the pieces on the top of the trophy.
He held the broken piece in his hand and the trophy in the other while shrugging at the situation.
***
Within an hour of Georgia’s victory celebration in last week’s College Football Playoff championship game in Los Angeles, oddsmakers like DraftKings anointed the Bulldogs as the clear favorite to make it a three-peat 2023. The 'Dawgs were given plus-275 odds.
DraftKings dug deep to give odds on every FBS team, plunking a 500,000-to-1 figure on New Mexico State. Fresh off a bowl win and headed for Conference USA in the fall, the Aggies — if you look at the numbers — are half a million times better than the Lobos.
UNM was one of 13 teams given 1 million-to-1 odds.
Didn’t win the Mega Millions or Powerball? Throw down a an Andrew Jackson or two on UNM. Your retirement fund will be overflowing if Danny Gonzales ends up in a confetti shower kissing the CFP trophy next January.
***
This weekend's Joe Vivian Classic only recognized the top-four on the podium, so only two Northern wrestlers returned home with hardware. Santa Fe High's Elias Mendiola finished fourth in the 121-pound bracket, losing a 5-1 decision to Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy's Ryan Clement. Meanwhile, West Las Vegas' Juan Montaño lost in the finals of the 215-pound weight class to Los Lunas' Miguel Andrade, who pinned the Dons senior 34 seconds into the match.
Capital missed out on a podium finish, thanks to Mendiola, who defeated Sevastian Madrid in a hard-fought 6-5 match in the consolation semifinal.
***
You’ve heard of sticking out like a sore thumb?
Try being a 7-foot college student walking through a high school basketball gym during a Class 3A game on an ordinary weeknight. That was the deal with UNM hoops center Sebastian Forsling, one of a few dozen fans who attended the recent St. Michael’s-Sandia Prep game in Albuquerque.
The sophomore center from Sweden immediately turned heads the moment he walked in with Lobos teammate and 2022 Sandia Prep grad Mac Manzanares. The two sat a few rows behind the Sundevils bench, but not before Forsling — wearing a hoodie and backwards baseball cap — walked around both benches and the scoring table to find his seat.
It might not be the celebrity citing some may have hoped for, but seeing someone who was easily a foot taller than nearly everyone in the building was an interesting sidenote during the Horsemen’s victory.
***
So you want to be a professional soccer player, eh? Here’s your chance.
New Mexico United is hosting an open tryout on Jan. 28 in Albuquerque. There’s a catch, though. Just taking the field means paying a fee of $161.63 ($150 plus tax). As the club stated in an online announcement last week, it “wants to leave no stone unturned,” when looking for the latest batch of talent.
And, yes, finding a few gems under those stones has happened before. United has inked two players from previous tryouts. Any successful players good enough to get the club’s attention will be invited to the team’s Jan. 30 preseason camp.
There are two tryouts, one at 11 a.m. on the 28th, the other at 1 p.m. They’ll be held at Kraemer fields near the intersection of Gibson and Broadway in Albuquerque. For more information, log onto the team’s website.
***
The Albuquerque Isotopes rolled out a new field boss last week. It's Pedro Lopez, the eighth manager in team history and the Isotopes' hitting coach in 2021 and bench coach last season.
Former La Cueva and UNM star Jordan Pacheco, who rose through the Colorado Rockies' farm system to make the big leagues during his playing days, was named the Topes' hitting coach.
That wasn't the only big news in minor league ball last week. Major League Baseball announced the electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Triple-A parks this coming season.
Officially known as the Automatic Balls and Strikes system, it will be used full time in half of all Triple-A games. The other half will use a challenge system where a batter can immediately request a review -- sort of like what a tennis player does in major tournaments.
Teams will reportedly get three challenges a game.