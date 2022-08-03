Nadia Cedillo pitches to a Roadrunner batter July 22 in the Little League Juniors Softball Southwest Regional Tournament in Albuquerque. Cedillo will compete in Little League Home Run Derby Championships on Aug. 25 in Williamsport, Pa.
Nadia Cedillo’s chance at national recognition is set for later this month.
Cedillo, a rising eighth grader at St. Michael’s, will compete in the Little League Home Run Derby Championships on Aug. 25 at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., during the renowned Little League Baseball World Series. Representing Santa Fe Little League, Cedillo won the West Regional softball championship at Seattle on July 23, and will be among the region’s four finalists advancing to the championship.
The derby takes the top-four finishers at the East and West Regionals in baseball and softball to determine a national champion. The event will start at 3 p.m., but will be broadcast by ESPN at 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
Maria Cedillo, Nadia’s mother and the head coach of the SFLL Junior Softball team that includes her daughter, said Little League officials told her Nadia will leave for Williamsport on Aug. 23 and return Aug. 26.
Nadia Cedillo is the second consecutive Santa Fe Little League representative at the national home run derby. In August 2021, Jaslene Ramirez won the West Regional but did not advance beyond the first round at Williamsport.
Ramirez was a teammate of Cedillo’s on the Junior Softball team that reached the Southwest Regional championship game. She did not compete because she is still recovering from a knee injury she suffered while playing basketball for St. Michael’s.