072222_Softball03-rgb.jpg

Nadia Cedillo pitches to a Roadrunner batter July 22 in the Little League Juniors Softball Southwest Regional Tournament in Albuquerque. Cedillo will compete in Little League Home Run Derby Championships on Aug. 25 in Williamsport, Pa.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Nadia Cedillo’s chance at national recognition is set for later this month.

Cedillo, a rising eighth grader at St. Michael’s, will compete in the Little League Home Run Derby Championships on Aug. 25 at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., during the renowned Little League Baseball World Series. Representing Santa Fe Little League, Cedillo won the West Regional softball championship at Seattle on July 23, and will be among the region’s four finalists advancing to the championship.

The derby takes the top-four finishers at the East and West Regionals in baseball and softball to determine a national champion. The event will start at 3 p.m., but will be broadcast by ESPN at 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

Popular in the Community