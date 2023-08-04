010523 jw stmike bball1.jpg

St. Michael’s center Taven Lozada, center, blocks a shot by Crownpoint’s Tyrell Archie, left, during Jan. 5's opening-round game of the Horsemen Shootout at St. Michael’s. The Horsemen won 58-48. The Horsemen went on to win a state basketball title and helped the school win the New Mexico Activities Association's Director’s Cup for the third straight year.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

For the third year in a row, no athletic program in Class 3A shined brighter than St. Michael’s.

Even as the 2023-24 season has begun, the school had one more reason to celebrate the completed 2022-23 year as it won the New Mexico Activities Association’s Director’s Cup in Class 3A. The yearly award, which recognizes a school’s athletic and activities success, as well as sportsmanship and participation, went to St. Michael’s on the strength of its athletics programs and the five state titles it claimed.

St. Michael’s recorded 2,100 points, which bested District 2-3A rival Las Vegas Robertson by 220.

