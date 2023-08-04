St. Michael’s center Taven Lozada, center, blocks a shot by Crownpoint’s Tyrell Archie, left, during Jan. 5's opening-round game of the Horsemen Shootout at St. Michael’s. The Horsemen won 58-48. The Horsemen went on to win a state basketball title and helped the school win the New Mexico Activities Association's Director’s Cup for the third straight year.
For the third year in a row, no athletic program in Class 3A shined brighter than St. Michael’s.
Even as the 2023-24 season has begun, the school had one more reason to celebrate the completed 2022-23 year as it won the New Mexico Activities Association’s Director’s Cup in Class 3A. The yearly award, which recognizes a school’s athletic and activities success, as well as sportsmanship and participation, went to St. Michael’s on the strength of its athletics programs and the five state titles it claimed.
St. Michael’s recorded 2,100 points, which bested District 2-3A rival Las Vegas Robertson by 220.
“Five athletic championships and one activities championship played a huge role in winning the award,” said Joshua Grine, St. Michael’s athletic director.
St. Michael’s won blue trophies in boys basketball, volleyball, boys and girls track and field, and dance. It also claimed district titles in boys basketball along with boys and girls track, while the football team was the 3A runner-up and the girls golf team took third place. The choir program also claimed a state title in the activities category.
St. Michael’s also boasted an 87% participation rate among its student body.
As good a year as it was for
St. Michael’s, the same could be said of District 2-3A overall. Robertson was runner-up, Santa Fe Prep took fourth and Santa Fe Indian School finished just 20 points outside of the Top 10.
St. Michael’s was the lone Northern New Mexico school to win a Director’s Cup. Los Alamos was the Class 4A runner-up as its 2,190-points trailed Albuquerque Academy by a healthy 720-point margin. Los Alamos won state titles in boys and girls track and cross-country while the volleyball and girls soccer teams reached the 4A semifinals. The school also won district titles in boys and girls soccer, football, softball, baseball, track (boys and girls), cross-country (boys and girls) and girls basketball.
Pecos, which was the 2021-22 champion in Class 2A, did not finish in the top 10 despite winning state titles in boys cross-country and boys basketball, while the cheerleading squad took third. Escalante was the top athletic/activities program in the class, as it was sixth with 760 points.
Santa Fe High had one of its better years, placing 12th in 5A, thanks to the boys soccer team reaching the 5A semifinals to go with district titles from boys and girls tennis plus girls golf.