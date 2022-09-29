The Horsemen’s Donevan Ricker, front, and Devin Flores battle for a rebound against Robertson on Feb. 26 in the District 2-3A championship game in Las Vegas, N.M. St. Michael’s won the NMAA Director’s Cup.
Josh Grine has spent time as an administrator and head coach at several schools, but he admitted he was not used to the athletic atmosphere at St. Michael’s when he took over as athletic director over the summer.
He got a taste of that when he oversaw his first home volleyball match at the school.
“I was shocked when I did my first volleyball game here and it was a packed house,” Grine said. “Coming from a program [at Belen, where he was the AD] where volleyball was a thing you did. Some other schools, you have your parents there, and a couple of kids. But not here. You get full support.”
It’s that passion which has made the school one of the more distinguished overall athletic programs in the state. Over the weekend,
St. Michael’s was recognized for its athletic excellence when it received the New Mexico Activities Association’s Directors Cup trophy for the 2021-22 school year during the NMAA/New Mexico Athletic Directors Association Fall Leadership Conference in Albuquerque.
It was the second straight year the school earned the honor.
The Director’s Cup is given to schools in each class based upon a point system that rates overall success in athletics, activities and sportsmanship.
St. Michael’s outpointed Las Vegas Robertson by a 1,920-1,900 mark, as a spring outburst of state championships in boys and girls track and field as well as a district title by the baseball team helped it overtake its fellow District 2-3A rival. Robertson had state championships in football, volleyball, softball and boys and girls basketball.
“It’s funny, because it seemed like it was St. Michael’s and Robertson in so many state championships,” Grine said. “Having a strong spring season really put us over the top.”
What also struck Grine was the competitiveness of the district overall. Santa Fe Prep finished third in the order, and Santa Fe Indian School was 11th in the list.
“As I’m learning more of the programs and the school, everybody has that talk about wanting to schedule a tough nondistrict [schedule],” Grine said. “But for us, this is the tough part of the season — districts.”
St. Michael’s was not the lone Northern school to walk away with the trophy.
Pecos bested Capitan, 840-800, in Class 2A on the strength of a state championship in boys cross country, the boys basketball team’s appearance in state championship game and the boys track team finishing second at state.
It was the sixth time in the last seven years the school won the cup.