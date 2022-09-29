022622 jw stmike dist finals2.jpg

The Horsemen’s Donevan Ricker, front, and Devin Flores battle for a rebound against Robertson on Feb. 26 in the District 2-3A championship game in Las Vegas, N.M. St. Michael’s won the NMAA Director’s Cup.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Josh Grine has spent time as an administrator and head coach at several schools, but he admitted he was not used to the athletic atmosphere at St. Michael’s when he took over as athletic director over the summer.

He got a taste of that when he oversaw his first home volleyball match at the school.

“I was shocked when I did my first volleyball game here and it was a packed house,” Grine said. “Coming from a program [at Belen, where he was the AD] where volleyball was a thing you did. Some other schools, you have your parents there, and a couple of kids. But not here. You get full support.”

