St. Michael’s has owned the Class 3A track and field playground for two years.
The goal is to make sure it stays that way for at least one more year.
As the small-school state track and field meet commences Friday and Saturday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex, St. Michael’s once again sits on top as the favorites to sweep the boys and girls team titles, which the program has done ever since the state emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.
As has been the case for the past three seasons, the two teams will do it in different ways. Depth has carried the boys program through four seasons, and the result has been 3A titles since 2019. On the other end are the workmanlike efforts of a few Lady Horsemen that usually light the championship path.
Those qualities remain for both teams, and coach Joey Fernandez said the program’s overall success is a tribute to the dedication of the athletes and the coaching staff.
“Having the coaches I have and them doing the things they do and the relationships they have with the athletes, it makes things that much easier,” Fernandez said. “And the way the kids react to the coaches and the workouts they put them through, they might not like to run a lot but they deal with that and do it.”
The proof can be found in the heat sheets leading into the meet, especially on the boys side. Of the 20 boys individual and relay events, the blue-and-white have a seed of no worse than sixth in 19 of them and 12 have a No. 1 or No. 2 seed attached to them.
Chief among that group is senior Daniel Kupcho, who is the top seed in the long jump, 100 and 400 and second in the 200 to Santa Fe Prep’s Asher Nathan. He will likely be on one of the five relay teams, which have the fastest qualifying time in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.
What Fernandez likes about the boys team is that it can score points in practically every event, which can prove crucial by the end of the meet. Last year, Horsemen were locked in battle with Albuquerque Cottonwood and Socorro for the title and held just a 2 1/4 point lead over the Coyotes and 1/4 over the Warriors heading into the 1,600 relay.
Fortunately, Cottonwood had no relay in the finals and Socorro could only muster a fifth in the final race of the meet as St. Michael’s won the race.
Fernandez said the boys side demands the champion be able to score in all track disciplines.
“You need your runners, your sprinters, your long distance, your hurdlers, the throwers and jumpers,” Fernandez said. “You need somebody good in all of those.”
On the other end of the spectrum are the Lady Horsemen, who relied heavily on a handful of athletes to run away with the crown. Raylee Hunt was a crucial cog, winning in all three distance events (800, 1,600 and 3,200) and took third in the 300 hurdles and triple jump.
Now a sophomore, Hunt will compete in just two distance races and the 300 hurdles, where she is seeded third behind Albuquerque Sandia Prep’s Camila Chavez and teammate Jada Lujan, who won the event last year. Lujan, a junior, also placed second in the 100 hurdles and high jump last spring, took third in the long jump, and helped the 1,600 relay win its race.
Then, there is senior Jacquelyn Gorman, who is the reigning triple jump and pole vault champion. She also took third in the 100 hurdles and was part of a fourth-place 800 relay team.
The trio combined for 78 1/4 of their team’s 104 points. If Lujan, Hunt and Gorman approach those totals, it should spell another championship run for the Lady Horsemen.
Still, Fernandez said the key to success will be the unexpected points the team gets in other events.
“One of things I push my girls to do, and especially the ones who are [seeded] seventh or eighth, is to try to get those fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place points,” Fernandez said. “That’s one of the focuses that we have every year.”
While St. Michael’s is trying to fend off all comers, Santa Fe Prep is one of the challengers trying to make their way to the top of the podium. Last year, the Blue Griffins were 1 3/4 points away from bringing home a pair of podium finishes.
The girls team took second in the team standings with 51 points, while the boys’ 54 1/4 points placed them fourth behind Socorro. Santa Fe Prep head coach Douglas Turco said he feels both teams are in a good position to get on the podium, and maybe even push the Horsemen.
If there is a case to be made for a Blue Griffins title, it is on the boys side. While St. Michael’s has depth all around, Prep has a stable of sprinters who can score a multitude of points in races.
A case in point could be the 200 meters, where Asher Nathan is the top seed, while Weston Stump and GB Davis have a chance to sneak onto the podium. Turco said his team’s sprinting strength has him loading up the relay teams to help maximize its point total.
“I would like to think we can give them a run for their money,” Turco said. “We’ve got some sprinters, and we’re going to give it a go and see how things shake out.”
Last year, Academy for Technology and the Classics proved that three scorers can be all you need to win a state title. The trio of Chanelle Jaeger, Charli Koseoglu and Josette Gurule scored all of the Phoenix’s 66 points which were good enough to top Rehoboth for first.
Jaeger and Koseoglu are back, but the X-factor could be Charlie’s freshman sister Willow Koseoglu. Charli is seeded first in the javelin and the 100 hurdles, second in the 100 and seventh in the long jump, while Jaeger is the No. 2 seed in the 400, fifth in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Willow has a chance to get on the podium in the 100 and the 200.