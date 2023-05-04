033023 jw relays1.jpg

St. Michael’s long jumper Daniel Kupcho narrowly scratches on a personal-best 23-foot jump March 30 during the Golden Spikes Relays at Capital. Kupcho is the top seed in the long jump, 100 and 400 and second in the 200 at the state track and field meets. He will likely be on one of the relay teams.

St. Michael’s long jumper Daniel Kupcho narrowly scratches on a personal-best 23-foot jump March 30 during the Golden Spikes Relays at Capital. Kupcho is the top seed in the long jump, 100 and 400 and second in the 200 at the state track and field meets. He will likely be on one of the five relay teams.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

St. Michael’s has owned the Class 3A track and field playground for two years.

The goal is to make sure it stays that way for at least one more year.

As the small-school state track and field meet commences Friday and Saturday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex, St. Michael’s once again sits on top as the favorites to sweep the boys and girls team titles, which the program has done ever since the state emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended for you