The redemption story has reached its final chapter.

After a yearlong buildup to making right a painful wrong, the St. Michael’s and Ruidoso football teams will square off in Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game at Ivan Head Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Both teams made it to the final weekend of the 2021 season; Ruidoso lost in the 4A finals to Lovington, the Horsemen in the 3A title game at Robertson. By the middle of Saturday afternoon, one of those teams will put the finishing touches on a dream year by heading home with a blue trophy.

Popular in the Community