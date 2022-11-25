The redemption story has reached its final chapter.
After a yearlong buildup to making right a painful wrong, the St. Michael’s and Ruidoso football teams will square off in Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game at Ivan Head Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Both teams made it to the final weekend of the 2021 season; Ruidoso lost in the 4A finals to Lovington, the Horsemen in the 3A title game at Robertson. By the middle of Saturday afternoon, one of those teams will put the finishing touches on a dream year by heading home with a blue trophy.
“When you look at both teams, I think you see plenty of things in common, the least being how we got here,” said Ruidoso coach Kief Johnson. “No one expected our teams last year to do much, but there we were. Now we’ve gone through a whole year doing so many things right. Last year we were happy to be there. This week we both expect to win.”
Ruidoso stepped down in weight class from 4A, going from one of the smallest schools in its surroundings to one of its biggest. Johnson tested his club’s mettle by playing six road games, including four straight in the first half of the regular season.
“They’re one of those teams we don’t know much about but we’ve seen a lot of on film, and what we see is a team that’s like us in some ways,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez. “Neither one of us relies on one kid to get the job done. There’s balance and they’ve got some big kids we’re going to have to contend with.”
For the city of Santa Fe, it’s yet another championship game courtesy of the Horsemen. This is Fernandez’s seventh trip to the finals in 21 years as the coach at his alma mater. This year’s club has been simply dominant on defense in the playoffs. They’ve taken care of the ball, gotten outstanding performances from the offensive line and had on-field leadership that has made for perfect team chemistry.
“The thing I like about this team, and I’m being completely truthful here, is we have the personality of a bunch of guys who can say what they want to each other and no one gets hurt,” said Horsemen senior Creed Chavez. “We can talk to each other because there’s trust there. We know why we’re doing this.”