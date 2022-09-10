They took down one of the favorites in Class 4A.
They put the underdog in its place.
For their finale of the Tournament of Champions on Saturday, the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen notched a win over a Class 5A team.
Behind strong serving at key moments and solid play from Maya Pino and Carmen Pacheco, St. Michael’s rallied from another opening-game slump and downed the Los Lunas Lady Tigers, the favorites to win District 5-5A, by a 17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22 count in the tournament’s finals at Santa Fe High.
At 9-0, St. Michael’s has more than established itself as the team to beat in 3A — it is one of the best teams in the state regardless of class. It already boasted wins over Albuquerque Hope Christian, ranked No. 3 in 4A, and an underrated Capital team with a perfect record heading into Saturday’s semifinal. St. Michael’s swept the Lady Jaguars to get to the championship match.
Beating a team the caliber of Los Lunas (2-4) didn’t go unnoticed by Lady Horsemen head coach Valerie Sandoval.
“Los Lunas is up there,” Sandoval said. “They have a great program, they have great hitters, a great setter. Their passing is really good. For us to come back against a team like that says a lot.”
The Lady Horsemen won because they valued their serve more than the Lady Tigers. When Los Lunas libero Lauren Shiplet dumped her serve into the net on match point in Game 4, it represented the 14th service error by the 5A school.
On the other end, St. Michael’s had just four. Add to that some strong service runs from the likes of Marissa Sandoval-Moya, Carley Gravel and Victoria Victorino, and the Lady Horsemen showed how important holding serve can be.
It proved essential, as St. Michael’s struggled at times to slow down Lady Tigers outside hitter Riley Luther. The junior recorded 20 kills to lead all players, including her last one that brought Los Lunas within 24-22 in the final game.
She opened the match with five kills in the opening game, as Los Lunas appeared to be in control. The Lady Tigers also benefitted from the savvy of sophomore setter Mia Mendoza, who collected four of her seven kills on quick drops that caught the St. Michael’s by surprise.
“We had to shift a couple of things a couple of times,” Sandoval said. “I think that frustrated them a little bit because those same shots weren’t open every time. Our defense, I am so proud of them. They had a great weekend.”
The Lady Horsemen hitters had almost as good of a tournament. The attack against Los Lunas was led by junior outside hitter Rebekah Bagwell’s 11 kills. Four of her kills came during a crucial 11-2 run that turned a 16-12 deficit into a 23-18 lead. Not to be forgotten was junior middle hitter Mia Duran, who had consecutive blocks to end the run.
“All of us across the front row are really aggressive,” Bagwell said. “We all want the ball, but we work really well together.”
There was also sophomore Maya Pino, who had nine kills, and Carmen Pacheco, who added eight. It was her block-kill combination that halted an early 5-0 start in Game 4 by the Lady Tigers and helped St. Michael’s rally to tie the score at 6.
“Marissa and Carley did a great job of spreading it out,” Sandoval said. “We kept talking about going outside, going middle, go right. Mix it up, and they did a great job of just mixing it up every time so their defense wasn’t sure what was coming.”
That’s just a taste of what the rest of the opponents for St. Michael’s have to face.
In the third-place match, Pojoaque Valley swept Capital, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20.