Normalcy finally hit the St. Michael’s football team, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
The last two weeks of the season were cast asunder because coronavirus protocols forced 10 players to miss 10 crucial days during that stretch in late October. The resulting two-game losing streak was a disappointment, St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez said, but he found the silver lining over the last two weeks.
The Horsemen earned the fourth seed and a first-round bye in the Class 3A playoffs, which gave them time to work on conditioning and tweak some elements on offense to bring what was a powerful rushing game back online.
St. Michael’s will find out how much two weeks of practice helped when it plays No. 5 New Mexico Military Institute Saturday at 1 p.m. at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
Fernandez said he felt as if his team needed an opening-round game to regain the a physical, aggressive mindset it had through the first eight games of the season. When it got the bye, Fernandez spent the first week working on conditioning to help get the players who missed a week-and-a-half’s worth of practices back into shape.
“We worked hard to get us back into condition so they will play 48 minutes,” Fernandez said. “Those guys missing out on that week-and-half, it kind of hurt us. We were playing with that tone, but you know the bye gave us a chance to get back where we were at the end [of the season].”
Once that was accomplished, Fernandez focused on the running game, knowing it is the key to a successful offense. After beating West Las Vegas, 14-13, on Oct. 16, the Horsemen were averaging 174 rushing yards per game. That average dropped to 151 yards per game after gaining a combined 117 yards against Las Vegas Robertson and Raton to finish the season.
“We’ve been working on the little things, especially with the offensive line, getting them to work a little bit harder to open up holes,” Fernandez said. “That way, when we do get the running game going, we’re going to be kinda hard to stop.”
When the running game is clicking, it opens up the rest of the offense. Junior quarterback Zach Martinez got off to a strong start, averaging just under 141 passing yards per game with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. However, he was one of the players who sat out the Robertson game, and his timing was off when he returned for the 14-0 loss to Raton.
Fernandez said Martinez has spent the past two weeks getting his arm back into shape and feels he can return to being a key part of the offense again.
“He only had two practices before the Raton game, so that hurt,” Fernandez said. “But with the work we put in over the last two weeks, he’s looking at lot better. He feels more comfortable in the pocket. I think you’ll see the Zach we know [against the Colts].”
Meanwhile, the city of Las Vegas will be abuzz with rivalry fever, as the Cardinals play West Las Vegas at Cardinals Field Saturday at noon. Robertson, the third seed, beat the No. 6 Dons 40-27, rallying from a 20-12 third quarter deficit in the process.
This will be the third time in the last four playoffs the two teams face off in the quarterfinals. In the two prior cases, the Cardinals bested their west-side rival in a taut defensive battle.
