Baseball

St. Michael's 6, Capital 5

What happened: The Jaguars had a chance to get a much-needed win against their intracity rival in a nondistrict game Tuesday at Capital, taking a 4-0 lead after an inning and maintaining a 5-1 edge through three. The Horsemen, though, chipped away and tied the score at 5-all with a three-run fifth. They took the lead in the sixth on Elijah Archuleta's RBI single.

