What happened: The Jaguars had a chance to get a much-needed win against their intracity rival in a nondistrict game Tuesday at Capital, taking a 4-0 lead after an inning and maintaining a 5-1 edge through three. The Horsemen, though, chipped away and tied the score at 5-all with a three-run fifth. They took the lead in the sixth on Elijah Archuleta's RBI single.
Top players: Lucas Stoll pitched the last four innings in relief for St. Michael's to earn the win, allowing just three hits and a walk with three strikeouts. JT Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
What's next: The Horsemen (9-7) have a nondistrict home doubleheader Thursday against Laguna-Acoma. Capital (4-12) take on Los Lunas at home in a District 5-5A doubleheader Friday.
Softball
St. Michael's 10, Santa Fe High 3
What happened: The Demonettes gave away outs, and the Lady Horsemen made them pay in a nondistrict game at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Santa Fe High committed nine errors, and St. Michael's used eight hits to score its runs. The score was tied at 2-all through 2 1/2 innings when the Lady Horsemen scored three times in the bottom of the third and twice more in the fourth for a 7-2 lead.
Top players: St. Michael's freshman Erianna Sisneros allowed just one earned run in her complete-game effort, allowing six hits and six walks. Mia Duran went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the hitting attack. Briana Trujillo was 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead Santa Fe High.
What's next: St. Michael's (6-9) plays a doubleheader at Laguna-Acoma Thursday. Santa Fe High (4-12) hosts Albuquerque Manzano in a District 5-5A doubleheader Saturday.