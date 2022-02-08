In the entire history of St. Michael’s boys basketball, beating Santa Fe Prep hadn’t been much of a reason to celebrate — until Jan. 19, that is.
Ever since, it is.
In the wake of the Blue Griffins’ historic first-ever win over the Horsemen three weeks ago, St. Michael’s players and coaches had circled the teams’ second go-round in bright red ink. That return date was Tuesday, a game played before a packed house in Prep’s tiny gym.
“We wanted this one bad. All of us did,” said St. Michael’s guard Adam Montoya after he and the Horsemen rolled to a 61-35 victory to earn a regular season split with the Blue Griffins. “A lot went wrong that first game, and we wanted to come in here and just be better.”
Tuesday’s emotionally charged win is the fifth straight and seventh in nine games for the suddenly resurgent Horsemen. At 7-12 overall, they’re now 4-2 in District 2-3A with a chance to move into sole possession of second place by the weekend. They visit district frontrunner Robertson on Friday night in Las Vegas, N.M.
The team’s turnaround after such a disastrous start is starting to take on a Hollywood-script feel. What used to be a litany of excuses built around injuries and distractions is now a team that’s simply red hot at the exact right time.
“I don’t know, I’m just here to keep the boys focused and just to keep on continuing to roll until, you know, coach comes back,” said St. Michael’s assistant coach Gerard Garcia.
Garcia is filling in for head coach David Rodriguez as the latter waits out an internal investigation that has left him on administrative leave since Jan. 27. The team is unbeaten since then, winning its last three games by an average of 17 points.
Tuesday’s game was nowhere near a reflection of Prep’s landmark victory last month. The Blue Griffins (12-9, 3-4) were shut down by the Horsemen’s suffocating zone defense in the first half. Prep turned it over 19 times and had just three made shots in the first two quarters as St. Michael’s led by as many as 24 points.
Every bit of Prep’s scoring in the opening half was done by senior Finn Coles. None of his teammates scored until the third quarter, when the Griffins managed to cut the deficit to 15 on a Coles free throw late in the period.
That’s as good as it got as the same St. Michael’s defensive pressure that turned the game on its ear in the first half was ratcheted up again in the fourth quarter. Prep finished with nearly as many turnovers (30) as points (35), making just 11 shots the entire game.
Garcia said the goal was to make Prep’s supporting cast beat the Horsemen, not Coles.
“He’s very good, but it’s everyone else we were focused on because we didn’t want the rest of them doing whatever they wanted,” Garcia said. “Coles will get his points. You just have to limit what he can do and make the other guys work harder when he’s not scoring.”
Coles finished with a game-high 25. He was the only Prep player to score in the first, second and fourth quarters.
“Finn’s a great ballplayer and sometimes the rest of us, we just want to watch and we don’t do what we’re supposed to,” said Blue Griffins coach Joe Vigil. “Execution-wise, I call something and we’re in the wrong place because we’re just watching Finn do his thing. It’s a team sport, and we’ve got to get five guys involved and that’s all there is to it. One guy is not going to beat a 1-3-1.”
That 1-3-1 is the zone defense that has turned the Horsemen’s season around. When it’s clicking, the turnovers come and, as Montoya pointed out, “defense creates offense every single time.”
Devin Flores had a team-high 21 points for St. Michael’s while Montoya had 16 and Diego Armendariz 12. Montoya drained 10 of his points from the free throw line while Armendariz continued his emergence as a viable low-post threat despite having a size disadvantage against most post opponents.
“Right now we’re a team playing with confidence,” Garcia said. “We’re just running the system and it’s all working. There’s nothing else to really say.”
NOTES
St. Michael’s doesn’t control its own destiny for the District 2-3A race, but it’s close. If the Horsemen win out, they’ll finish 8-2 with a regular season sweep of Robertson (13-6, 5-1). They’d need a little help from Robertson to get the district’s top seed; the Cardinals are scheduled to play Raton (13-5, 4-1) twice in the final five days of the regular season. The Cards would need to win at least one of those to give the Horsemen a shot at first. ... Prep’s only lead was 2-0 when Coles scored on the Blue Griffins’ first possession of the game 20 seconds after the opening tip. The Horsemen responded by rattling off 10 straight points. ... The Blue Griffins had a rough first half, committing 19 turnovers and going just 3-for-11 from the field. ... The Horsemen had 13 rebounds in the third quarter. Of those, 10 were on the offensive glass.
