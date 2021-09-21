And then there were two.
Or three.
Then again, maybe just one.
By the time Thursday’s practice for the St. Michael’s football team wraps up, Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez hopes to have settled on a starting quarterback for this weekend’s clash of No. 1 vs. No. 2 at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
Hobbling along since four-year starter Lucas Coriz went down with a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago against Santa Fe High, the Horsemen (3-1) have looked unlike their usual selves on offense.
The usual 50/50 mix of runs and passes have given way to an offense that puts the emphasis on the running game and hopes for the best from whomever Fernandez picks to throw it.
Four players have tried their hand at QB since Coriz’s injury. A fifth will make his debut Saturday against top-ranked Socorro (5-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. At stake, the inside track to the No. 1 overall seed in Class 3A in the playoffs.
The Horsemen are coming off a much-needed bye week, a two-week span that allowed them to revamp an offense that no longer has a rifle-armed QB to throw it 50 yards downfield.
Most of the snaps, post-Coriz, have gone to senior Devin Flores and junior Jacob Katko. Katko was the first off the bench after Coriz’s exit, and he also got the start in the Horsemen’s most recent game two weeks ago at Los Alamos.
The starter for Saturday’s game is apparently down to either Katko or fellow junior Zachary Martinez.
“You want your quarterbacks to show a certain confidence and have them be a certain way,” Fernandez said after Tuesday’s practice, one he said was perhaps the best of the season. “It’s hard to do that when the guy who usually plays that position was the starter, the leader for four years. Lucas was confident because he knew he was the starter. Now it’s time for one of these guys to step up and do it.”
Martinez has been a sub-varsity starter for a while and is coming off a solid summer where he showed he has the raw skills to become a solid passer. He has been with the team all season but regained his eligibility just last week.
He and Katko split time with the starters at Tuesday’s workout. Both showed flashes of potential, each making throws that would have exceeded anything the band of backup QBs has done so far.
“With Lucas, we were able to sling it deep and put pressure on the secondary,” Martinez said. “I mean, [Katko and I] don’t have the strongest of arms but we have talent to get it done, and that just comes from having confidence in ourselves.”
Katko was being groomed as Coriz’s successor but has admittedly struggled — as has everyone else who assumed that role. Roughly three-fourths of the team’s offensive snaps in the win against Los Alamos two weeks ago were running plays, some of which were draws designed specifically for Flores.
Fernandez has altered the passing game and used the time off to get each quarterback the reps in practice to feel more comfortable.
“Everything that first week, it just seemed awkward,” Katko said. “The bye kind of helped me and now with [Martinez] back it’s been pushing me to be a better quarterback. And more of a leader.”
There was no telling which QB had the edge at Tuesday’s practice. Flores has, perhaps, the best arm among the three but Martinez has the accuracy and Katko the most (albeit limited) experience.
If it comes down to Martinez, it means Flores can return to his natural spot at receiver and running back Marcus Leyba and do-everything team captain Isaac Ruiz can resume their spots at the skill positions.
Getting the forward pass to become a reliable option for the St. Michael’s offense is a must, Fernandez said. Aside from doing whatever he can to find a quarterback, he also spent the bye week shuffling a line that could potentially see all five spots with new starters or players who’ve swapped spots with another.
“Right now, it’s still a quarterback competition and we’re still trying to figure it out,” Fernandez said. “Really, Jacob and Zach — they both do things that are good in a lot of ways and bad in others. We’re trying to find the best one and, you know, hopefully by time we walk out of here on Thursday we’ll know.”
NOTES
See ya, revolving door: The Horsemen have platooned three to four players at QB since Coriz left, often shifting between two or three on the same possession. No more, said Fernandez. He wants Saturday’s starter to be the guy for the entire game.
Hello, stranger: Coriz made his first appearance at football practice since his Sept. 3 injury. He had surgery on his knee Sept. 10 but said he will have a second in a few months to repair the torn knee ligaments. The first one, he said, was to rebuild the patella and meniscus, and that all three torn ligaments will remain that way for a while.
Honor code: Flores and Horsemen co-captain Diego Armendariz both attached stickers of Coriz’s No. 21 on the front of their helmets, just above the bumper plate.
