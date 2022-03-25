Softball
St. Michael’s 14, Silver JV 6
What happened: The Lady Horsemen rolled into the Moriarty Invitational championship game by downing the junior Lady Colts in the semifinals Friday, breaking open a close game in the third inning. They only held a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the third when they scored three runs to pad the lead. After Silver scored twice in the top of the fourth, St. Michael’s responded with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the frame for a 13-5 lead.
Top players: Mariah Valdez fired a complete game for the win, collecting 10 strikeouts. She also went 2-for-3 from the plate. Emily Montoya was a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, while Mariella Ruiz had double and a triple to drive in three runs.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (7-1) take on Albuquerque St. Pius X for the tournament title Saturday at 3 p.m.
Santa Fe Indian School 13, Bloomfield 6
What happened: The Lady Braves rebounded from Thursday’s loss to Albuquerque La Cueva to open the Kristen Griego Tournament at Rio Rancho by taking an 8-3 lead over the Lady Bobcats through four innings and cruised from there. They collected 12 hits, including four triples.
Top players: Jordan Torres looked as if she was in mid-season form, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Shade Phae Young also went 3-for-5 with a pair of triples to go with an RBI and two runs scored.
What’s next: SFIS (7-2) takes on Los Alamos at 8 a.m. Saturday in a consolation semifinal, with the winner advancing to a noon final. The loser plays at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.