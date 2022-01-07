One of the worst skids — perhaps the worst — in the long and proud history of the St. Michael’s boys basketball program has finally come to an end.
The Horsemen (1-10) won their first game of the season Friday night, beating visiting Crownpoint, 72-53, in the second round of the annual round-robin Horsemen Shootout. It snapped an 11-game losing streak that spanned the first 10 games of this season and a loss to Sandia Prep in last spring’s Class 3A State Tournament.
“I’m just glad it’s over, you know?” said Horsemen senior Devin Flores. “It’s something we’d talked about every day in practice, something we’ve thought about all through December for all 10 games.”
There had been handful of close calls along the way, games that slipped away in the waning moments and others where little mistakes turned a close game into a double-digit loss.
A ray of hope finally arrived in the form of Adam Montoya, a 6-foot-1 junior guard who played his first game Friday night after sitting out the first semester of school.
Montoya erupted for 26 points, 20 of which came in the second half despite sitting for a few minutes at the end of the third quarter with foul trouble. His midrange jumper with seven minutes left gave the Horsemen the lead for good as St. Michael’s outscored the Eagles 30-8 in the fourth quarter.
“I was a little nervous, [I’m] not going to lie,” Montoya said. “I didn’t really settle down until the first couple of buckets went in and the crowd got louder. After that it was just playing the game like always.”
Flores had 23 points, 14 rebounds and a pair of emphatic first-half blocks that kept the Horsemen going. Known as more of a scorer and shot-creator, Flores said the absence of key players to injury and attrition has forced him to play more of a low-post role this season.
“It’s not really that hard for me because my dad and my brother played those positions, and they taught me how to do it when I was younger,” Flores said. “But, yeah, it’s something I have to tell myself to do. I have to become that kind of player sometimes.”
Friday’s game was a one-possession affair until the final four minutes. That’s when the Horsemen finally started to pull away as Flores, Montoya and Derek Martinez took over. Martinez started the night by scoring the Horsemen’s first two points and ended it by converting a bucket and two free throws in the final 50 seconds.
“We’ve been tested in more ways than people realize,” said St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez. “There have been times where we couldn’t practice, where we’ve been in a game when four of the five guys are working together but the fifth one gets lost, where we’ve had some of these younger guys get pushed into roles that are bigger than they’re used to.”
That process has been tough to watch for Horsemen fans not accustomed to seeing their team struggle. The championship banner showing district titles and state crowns hangs proudly near the entrance to the team locker room, a constant reminder that the bar for expectations is a lot closer to the team being 10-1 rather than 1-10.
Rodriguez feels as if the coming days and weeks afford the Horsemen a golden opportunity. They’ll face 3A’s top-ranked Bosque School in Saturday’s finale of the Shootout, then host perennial 3A power Sandia Prep next Tuesday before taking a week off before the start of district play.
“We do have a chance to make things right,” Rodriguez said. “This is just a first step, and it’s a good one. The players and coaches needed this. Now we can go from here.”
NOTES
A cursory glance at the history books suggest the 0-10 start might have been a school first. The only other season with a comparable start came in the late ’70s when the Horsemen started 2-8 under coach Melvin Perez. ... St. Michael’s eighth grader Donevan Ricker made his varsity debut in Friday’s game. The 6-foot-2 center with size-14 shoes grabbed six rebounds but didn’t score. He misfired on at least two point-blank layups in the first half, but Rodriguez described him as a player with a bright future, one who plays a physical brand of basketball in practice. … The Horsemen shot just 3-for-14 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 10-8 after eight minutes. … There were nine lead changes and eight ties in Friday’s game. ... Crownpoint (8-5) led by as many as six in the first half and was up 45-42 after three quarters. … Thursday’s canceled game against Laguna-Acoma will go down as a no contest rather than a forfeit. Laguna pulled out of the tournament due to COVID-19 issues. … Despite their record, the Horsemen may well up contending for a state tournament berth. Of the 25 teams in 3A, 14 were at or below .500 this week and aside from early surges by Bosque, Socorro and Raton, no one had separated themselves from the pack.
