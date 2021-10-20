Nerves? Against Santa Fe Prep?
Grace Sandoval and Elsa Ranney Smith might have had them Wednesday evening. The two linchpins of the St. Michael’s girls soccer team’s offense were front and center for the Lady Horsemen’s attack in a District 2 1A-3A tilt with the Blue Griffins.
They were responsible for all but one goal in a 4-0 shutout at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The win puts the Lady Horsemen (12-4 overall, 7-0 in 2 1A-3A) one win over Las Vegas Robertson away from securing a second straight district title. The two teams play at 3 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas, N.M.
Still, they were left wanting because of the number of shots they peppered at the Prep goal (26) and how few found the back of the net.
Sandoval said nerves were at the forefront of their minds. Playing a noted rival was one reason. That it was the regular-season home finale and senior day were others.
“Honestly, it was just a lot of excitement and a lot of nerves,” Sandoval said. “For me personally, every time I went to finish, I got a little excited.”
Ranney Smith said the Blue Griffins defenders, which packed the middle like sardines in a can, also were in the back of the minds of the Lady Horsemen because they were right on their tails.
“You have the ball and you’re about to score, and there is someone on your back,” Ranney Smith said. “Just thinking about that, you’re like, ‘I gotta get off the ball. I gotta go.’ So the mind is a little ahead of your feet.”
It was the only disappointing thing on an otherwise dominating performance by St. Michael’s. Prep (4-10, 2-5) enjoyed one opportunity to make a mark, which came in the 11th minute.
Lusa Hirsch-Arnett broke free to chase down a pass over the top of the Lady Horsemen defense but St. Michael’s goalkeeper Milena Keene intercepted. However, Hirsch-Arnett leaped to block Keene’s attempt to clear the ball and chased it down. Her crossing pass to midfielder Isabel Dolin was just slightly off, which allowed Keene to chase the ball down a second time, this time securing it and thwarting the Blue Griffins’ scoring opportunity.
While Prep did not mount much of a challenge offensively, it did clutter things for St. Michael’s. It took the Lady Horsemen 24 minutes before finally breaking through with a goal to open the scoring.
“We had, probably, a good 30 minutes in the game,” Prep head coach Rennae Ross said. “We had a lot of slop; we have a lot of young, inexperienced players; and we have a lot of players hurt who are still playing.”
It was the Sandoval-Ranney Smith combination that broke through, as Sandoval sent a thru ball to Ranney Smith, and the sophomore’s sliding shot slipped past Prep ‘keeper Maya Crawford to the lower left corner for a 1-0 lead.
Seven minutes later, the pair reversed roles, and Sandoval rocketed a shot to the left side of the goal for 2-0. Sandoval added another goal in stoppage time at the end of the half to make it a three-goal advantage and truly put an end to any Prep upset hopes.
St. Michael’s head coach Alfonso Camarena credited Crawford for some stellar play in goal to keep the score close but added many opponents seem to take a defensive approach when playing the Lady Horsemen.
“You look at the stats and — 4-zero — for them, that’s a good game,” Camarena said. “But we have them against the ropes. It was like a punching bag.”
