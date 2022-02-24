The recipe for a district tournament title isn’t nearly as appealing as the reward for actually pulling it all together: Four games in as many days in three cities separated by 172 miles of Interstate 25 asphalt.
That’s the prospect facing the St. Michael’s boys basketball team, which took its second step in that journey Thursday night.
Behind a huge second half from senior guard Devin Flores, the Horsemen beat visiting Santa Fe Indian School 59-43 on Thursday to earn a trip to Raton in Friday night’s semifinals. The winner there heads to Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday night to take on top-seeded Robertson.
“We’ve played in a lot of tournaments like this before, so it’s not a huge deal to stay this busy,” Flores said. “We’ve done the summer tournaments where we’ve played back-to-back-to back in one day, so we know we can do it.”
Flores scored 25 of his game-high 31 points in the second half as the Horsemen (12-13) set up a third encounter with Raton (16-7). Since the teams tied in the district’s final regular season standings, it’s entirely possible that Friday’s winner lands the No. 3 seed at next week’s Class 3A State Tournament while the loser falls to either the 4 or 5 seed.
“I think the winner of [Friday’s] game is definitely one of the top four or five teams in the state at least,” said St. Michael’s interim coach Gerard Garcia. “That’s the thing about our district; all six teams should be in the field of 16 and all six of us have a chance to do something.”
The most recent MaxPreps rankings have every 2-3A team ranked in the top 11 for Class 3A. Garcia said the district’s brutal competition only makes the teams better, but the cannibalizing nature of the state’s top district can be a stressful thing.
“These kids, they have a lot of energy, but these games are tough,” Garcia said. “There’s not a bad team anywhere in our district.”
That’s particularly true of the Horsemen. After the team’s much-publicized 0-10 start, the Horsemen have been one of the top teams in 3A by going 12-3 since early January. They’ve won 10 of their last 11 ballgames, bookending a Feb. 11 loss at Robertson with a pair of five-game winning streaks.
St. Michael’s led Thursday’s game 11-8 after one quarter. The period that ended when Braves guard Owen Pecos buried a three-quarters court shot at the buzzer.
The Horsemen opened the second quarter with 17 unanswered points to take a 28-8 lead. It allowed Garcia to rotate a number of non-starters into the game.
The Braves responded with a 19-2 run that got them as close as 32-30 in the third quarter. That’s right around the time Flores took over.
Held to six points in the first half, he erupted for 14 of the Horsemen’s 16 points in the third quarter before adding another 11 in the final period. He personally sparked an 11-0 run that opened a 13-point lead, then scored 10 straight Horsemen points in the fourth quarter to put it away.
Garcia said all it takes is giving Flores a little look to get him going.
Flores said it’s even simpler than that.
“I just got a little frustrated and decided I had to do something,” he said. “I was going to try and get my shots, make plays.”
That he did, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds in the process.
He had plenty of help; Adam Montoya scored eight of his 10 points in the first half and Diego Armendariz had his usual reliable outing in the low post with nine points and three rebounds. Others made key contributions, like guard Josh Sanchez getting the start over Derek Martinez, and Isaiah Duty scoring four points. Garcia said Martinez started on the bench because he hadn’t felt well earlier this week. The senior guard drained a big 3-pointer in the first half.
SFIS (9-15) got 20 points from center Leighton Galvan. The Braves now must wait until Sunday’s selection and seeding process to find out where they’ll be for the opening round of the state tournament, which will be next weekend at on-campus sites.
NOTES
True test: Four games in four days isn’t easy, but if the Horsemen reach Saturday’s 2-3A title game, they will have played six games in just eight days. That dates to a Feb. 19 win at SFIS, then Monday’s regular season finale against West Las Vegas.
Long-range bomb: The shot Pecos buried to end the first quarter left his hands to the left of the free throw line at the opposite end of the court. Interestingly, all five of the Braves’ made field goals in the first half were 3-point shots.
Their first bucket from inside the arc was, ironically, part of a three-point play when Galvan scored on the opening possession of the second half. He was fouled on the shot and hit the ensuing free throw.
