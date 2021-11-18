About half an hour after classes let out on Friday afternoon, the St. Michael’s football team will conduct a final walk-through in preparation for Saturday’s state semifinal playoff game against Raton.
It’s a chance for the 11 seniors to get in what may be the final practice of their high school careers.
“It’s been an interesting run with this group of kids,” said Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez. “We started off a few years ago with at least 17 of them, maybe more. These are the only kids left, and they all got this far in their own way.”
Some of them are names that often appear on the sports pages, stats guys like running back Daymon Lujan, tight end Diego Armendariz and receivers Isaac Ruiz and Devin Flores.
Others are often overlooked but no less important, mainstays like linemen Jordan Bernal, Cody Wilson and Devon Abeyta, linebacker Isaiah Salazar, two-way contributor Angel Romero and kicker Milena Keene.
Then, of course, there’s Class 3A’s highest-profile senior, who has spent the majority of the season on the sideline with torn knee ligaments, Lucas Coriz.
“That group of kids, a lot of them have been in this program for four or five years,” Fernandez said. “Every group is different, year to year. The one thing every team we’ve had that gets this far [in the playoffs] is strong leadership, and this one has some of that, kids who set the example for everyone else.”
It’s a senior class that entered the season with so much hype, one that had everyone thinking this was the year the Horsemen would inevitably march into the state championship game and face preseason favorite Socorro. What no one saw coming was the adversity the Horsemen had to face.
From injuries to COVID-19, the road to the finals has been anything but smooth. Fernandez points to the offensive line as proof. The group anchored by Bernal at center and Wilson at tackle has undergone more changes than he’d care to count.
“The group we had starting last week will be the same this week, and I think that might be the first time we’ve had the same guys starting two times in a row all year,” Fernandez said.
But, he added, that’s one of the main storylines of a team — of a senior class, really — that has had to continually reinvent itself.
“That’s the leadership,” Fernandez said. “Some years it’s just not there, some years you have it but things just don’t work out. These kids have gone through a lot, and that’s when it’s good to have seniors who help you get through it.”
The Horsemen (8-3) are seeking their first trip to the title game in nine years. Not since the 2012 team capped an undefeated season with a win over Silver has the final weekend of the prep football season included a team from Santa Fe.
Lujan recently took a moment to reflect what a weird year it’s been — one that follows a truncated spring season in which the Horsemen went undefeated and survived a brief COVID-19-related shutdown that set the tone for the fall’s schedule.
“Adversity is the best test, you know, and the statement of us making it this far has everything to do with our will and determination to see it through,” he said. “It’s been fun, though. We’ve won some games and we’ve changed some things.”
What Lujan, Bernal and Wilson have meant to the running game, Flores has been to the passing attack. He was the favorite target of Coriz before his knee injury, then spent a couple of games filling in at QB before settling in as one of the top receiving threats in the state. It’s one reason why he continuously faces double-teams from opposing defenses.
He said getting this far this late in the season isn’t exactly a shock. “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised but, you know, we’ve had a lot of big injuries and stuff like that and here we are still playing,” he said.
As nostalgic as saying goodbye to the home turf will be, the Horsemen can extend their goodbyes at least a few more days with a win Saturday.
Game time is 1 p.m. at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
If the Horsemen win, regardless of who they play in the finals, the championship game will be on the road — after, that is, a few more days of practice at home.
“I tell the kids all the time to enjoy it because you never know what it’s going to end,” Fernandez said. “Just have fun in the moment. That’s all these seniors can do.”
