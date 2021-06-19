The NMAA released pairings for the state tournament Saturday night, and St. Michael’s was handed the No. 3 overall seed in Class 3A. The Horsemen will play No. 6 Robertson in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Sandia Prep is the No. 1 seed and East Mountain No. 2.
Pecos is the No. 8 seed in the 2A bracket and will face Texico on Tuesday. McCurdy is the No. 4 seed and gets No. 5 Rehoboth.
Los Alamos is the No. 3 seed in the 4A quarterfinals. The Hilltoppers will face No. 6 Albuquerque Academy. St. Pius is the top overall seed, followed by No. 2 Miyamura. The 5A draw did not have any area teams, although the top seed went to undefeated Rio Rancho and No. 2 to Hobbs, followed by Sandia, La Cueva and Cleveland.
