There’s efficiency, then there’s what the St. Michael’s football team managed to accomplish Friday night against Santa Fe Indian School.
In a game no one expected to be close, Class 3A’s second-ranked Horsemen saw to it that there were no surprises from the host Braves and a SFIS roster that did not include its best player, Fenyx Morningdove. Out with an undisclosed injury, the SFIS senior stood on the sideline and watched the visiting Horsemen steamroll their way to a 53-0 win in their District 2-3A opener.
The game was halted midway through the third quarter via the 50-point mercy rule. Prior to that, the game motored right along, thanks to the running clock after the Horsemen (6-1, 1-0) opened a five-touchdown lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
“I told the kids we wanted to come in here, get some work done and get out of here early without anyone getting hurt,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez.
Mission accomplished.
The onslaught started with a 62-yard Devin Flores punt return for a touchdown, breaking a scoreless tie less than three minutes in. From there it was all about the offense and its remarkable ability to find the end zone without much time required.
St. Michael’s scored seven offensive touchdowns on just 14 snaps. The Horsemen finished with just 8 minutes, 3 seconds in time of possession — nearly half of which came on abbreviated drives after they’d initiated the running clock.
Flores scored three touchdowns while Diego Armendariz, Isaac Ruiz, Marcus Leyba, Daymon Lujan and Zachary Martinez each scored once. The starting quarterback, Martinez went straight to video game mode under center.
He finished by going 5-for-6 for 191 yards and four touchdowns, then capping it off with an 81-yard scoring run down the SFIS sideline to end the game with 4:28 left in the third quarter.
If one were to use the NFL’s quarterback rating system, he would have scored a perfect 158.3. If it were the NCAA formula, it would have been 570.73; perfection being 1,261.6.
“You know, we’ve really gotten the offense going now that we’ve all been playing together the last few games,” Martinez said. “It’s fun when it’s like this.”
Without Morningdove, SFIS (5-3, 0-2) never got anything going on offense. The Braves finished with negative yardage, getting 14 yards on three completed passes but minus 37 in the ground game. The Horsemen defense was simply too fast, pinching the edges and blowing up the line on nearly every play.
SFIS has now been outscored 106-0 in two district games, first by Roberston and then St. Michael’s. The Braves are hoping to return enough players to improve in time for their next outing, an Oct. 15 road trip to top-ranked and undefeated Raton.
Raton (8-0, 2-0) held off a Robertson rally in the closing seconds Friday night, winning 28-26 when the Cardinals (6-2, 1-1) were denied on a game-tying two-point conversion attempt with just two seconds left.
St. Michael’s will close the regular season at home Oct. 30 against Raton, but what lies ahead is a veritable gantlet of 3A power programs. The Horsemen will host West Las Vegas (6-1, 0-1) next week, then travel to Robertson on Oct. 22.
“And two of those teams will have a bye week before they see us, so there’s that,” Fernandez said. “All we can do is have one good day of practice at a time. If we prepare the way we know we can, I think these kids feel like they’ll be ready.”
NOTES
Quality tunes: Some schools have marching bands. Santa Fe Indian has a rock band.
With limited fans (all of them were SFIS parents and students) allowed to watch Friday’s game, the school put together a five-member musical group to set up just outside the Braves’ locker room. It was led by a bass guitarist who, to be honest, was rock solid when playing songs during breaks, all of which was piped over four big-box speakers.
Something’s missing: The Horsemen have a postgame tradition where the players head over to the their cheering section and pay tribute to their fans by doing jumping jacks while spelling out the team name.
Problem with Friday’s game was no visiting fans were allowed due to coronavirus safety protocols.
That didn’t deter the players. After visiting with Fernandez and the rest of the coaching staff, they ran over to the barren bleachers and did their thing anyway.
Drive summary: Of the Horsemen’s seven offensive possessions, five were two plays or less while one required three plays. The longest, most time-consuming drive took four snaps and covered 69 yards in 3:03 — all with the running clock to open the third quarter. It ended with a 33-yard Lujan touchdown run to make it 47-0.
Have fun with that: Fernandez made a deal with his team two weeks ago against then-No. 1 Socorro. If the defense forced five turnovers, the team could skip running the dreaded “cones” conditioning drill in the following Monday’s practice. They did just that, forcing five miscues.
The deal with Friday’s game: End it via the 50-point mercy rule by halftime and they’d get to skip cones again.
No such luck. It was only 41-0 at halftime.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.