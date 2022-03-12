ALBUQUERQUE
Devin Flores best described Mathew Gonzales’ penchant for playing big when the stakes are at their highest.
Flores, the senior wing for
St. Michael’s, has witnessed Gonzales on the football field and the basketball court, as well as being his friend since middle school. And there is one quality that stands out above the rest.
“He is just so confident in everything he does,” Flores said. “He’ll go up and meet a new person and make best friends with him in five minutes.”
Confidence knows no boundaries — not even an off night or a bad half can shake it. Gonzales, the 5-foot-5 senior guard for Las Vegas Robertson, shook off a rough performance in the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals against
Santa Fe Indian School on Friday and a 2-for-10 start to the 3A title game against the Horsemen on Saturday afternoon in The Pit to show why he is best athlete in 3A, and maybe in Northern New Mexico.
Gonzales scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to propel the Cardinals to their first state title with a 65-56 win. It was the third time in four games the Cardinals downed
St. Michael’s in the longstanding District 2-3A rivalry.
For the second time in the 2021-22 school year, Flores witnessed his friend get the best of him and St. Michael’s when a blue trophy is on the line, having watched Gonzales quarterback Robertson past St. Michael’s to a football title in the fall.
This time, Gonzales zigged and zagged his way through a determined Horsemen defense to carry the Cardinals (23-6) to the finish line. It was his 11-point third quarter that kept
St. Michael’s at bay.
Then he sealed the championship by hitting six of eight free throws down the stretch, which overshadowed an 11-for-18 performance at the line by the Cardinals in the final quarter.
It helps to have the complete confidence of Cardinals first-year head coach James Branch, who earned his second state title after a 28-year drought in large part because of the short but lightning-quick spark plug.
“I didn’t call a single play the last 2 minutes,” Branch said. “The only play I called was, ‘Let him have the ball and go to the rack.’
“When you have a special player like him — and not taking away anything from the rest of the guys because they did a great job; it was a team effort — but I felt pretty secure when he had the ball in his hands the last couple of minutes.”
It was needed because
St. Michael’s (16-15) stubbornly clung to championship hopes. The Horsemen overcame deficits of 15-4, 25-14, 44-33 and 59-47 by getting key stops and making even baskets to apply pressure on the Cardinals.
A 9-2 run late in the game cut the 12-point deficit to 61-56 when Marco C de Baca scored on a drive with 1:55 left. As Branch said, the ball was in Gonzales hands, and he dribbled around the top of the key for a moment and used a behind-the-back dribble to get past Horsemen defender Sabiani Rios Guevara. Gonzales then attacked the paint, jab-stepped around Diego Armendariz and laid the ball in for 63-57 with 1:37 remaining.
Gonzales credited his teammates for helping him give the space needed to operate.
“My teammates got me open shots and cleared the lane for him so I could take advantage of the opportunity and let the game just come to me,” Gonzales said.
It was in stark contrast to his 5-for-23 semifinal performance against the Braves, but he was aided by a starting five that was more than capable of stepping in while Gonzales found his rhythm.
On Saturday, it was sophomore Mateo Conteras; he scored Robertson’s first seven points and 18 first-half points to give his team a 34-24 halftime lead.
He hit midrange jumpers, a pair of 3-pointers and attacked the basket in transition. With the Horsemen within 17-12 after a quarter, Estrada responded with a 3 from the left wing and a breakaway layup off a Gonzales steal for a 22-12 lead just 1:11 into the second.
It continued a yearlong trend of “Playoff Mateo,” as he blossomed as a reliable receiver on the football field.
“I just show up whenever I have to,” Contreras said. “I show up whenever they need me.”
St. Michael’s needed the 1-2 scoring combo of Flores and fellow senior guard Adam Montoya to hang around. The pair combined for 38 points, and most of them came at crucial times.
They scored five points during a 7-1 Horsemen run in the third quarter that cut a 35-26 deficit to 36-33 with 5 minutes left. But Gonzales responded with a personal six-point spurt that upped the margin to 42-33.
Flores started the final run by St. Michael’s with a 3-pointer, and senior guard Josh Sanchez connected on consecutive buckets and C de Baca scored on a drive to make it 61-56.
St. Michael’s simply ran out of gas, as it missed its last two shots and Flores turned the ball over when he stepped on the sideline with a chance to cut into a 64-56 margin.
It was the last of 17 turnovers the Horsemen had, but interim head coach Gerard Garcia added there were several missed shots throughout the game that cost his team down the stretch.
“We missed seven, eight point-blank shots all game long,” Garcia said. “The matchups were there. They hit some shots, and we didn’t.”
Perhaps that razor-edge difference came down to confidence, and Gonzales supplied plenty.
For him, and for his team.
When Branch took over the job in July, he had a 45-minute conversation with his point guard, and the two hit it off quickly. Branch called Gonzales the best point guard he ever coached, and Gonzales said he had his coach’s back because Branch had his.
“This was our goal from
Day One,” Gonzales said. “Coach Branch came in and said, ‘Our goal is to play in The Pit in March and get that blue trophy.’ ”
And when blue trophies are at stake, Gonzales is usually at his best.
Just ask Flores.
