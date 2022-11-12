St. Michael’s Marcus Leyba celebrates as he crosses into the end zone Saturday during the Horsemen’s 50-0 Class 3A state quarterfinal win over Thoreau. Leyba caught a 36-yard pass and ran in a 6-yard touchdown on St. Michael’s opening drive, one of four different Horsemen who scored in the first nine minutes of the game.
All the motivation the St. Michael’s football team needed for a deep playoff run came during its bye week, when the coaches put the hammer down and demanded a series of tough, physical practices.
What those days didn’t provide, the visiting Thoreau Hawks possibly did in the moments prior to kickoff of Saturday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal game at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The Horsemen made them pay dearly for alleged pregame comments in a 50-0 rout that ended early in the second half due to the mercy rule.
St. Michael’s (10-1) advances to next week’s state semifinals and a date with undefeated, top-ranked Socorro (11-0). The game will be in Socorro on Friday at 6 p.m. It’s the first time the schools have met in the semifinals or later.
“We had a great week of practice, we’re focused and we’re ready for everything we have left,” said Horsemen sophomore Cole Sandoval.
Sandoval was one of four different Horsemen to find the end zone in the first nine minutes of the game. They scored five touchdowns on their first 11 offensive plays, even having one TD called back because of a hold. It helped build a 38-0 lead with nearly 16 minutes left in the first half.
“Focused, just really focused,” is how St. Michael’s quarterback Zack Martinez explained his team’s hot start. “We had that week off, guys got [healthy] and we worked on us, not on what other teams were doing.”
Although no one directly addressed it, the Horsemen did get an extra spark during pregame warmups when a number of Hakws players walked directly through the St. Michael’s side of the field. One Horsemen assistant coach said he overheard a Thoreau coach call the St. Michael’s players “small.”
“I heard about it, but I’m not sure if the kids read into it that much,” said Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez. “I don’t think we needed the extra motivation because we were coming off what I’d say was the hardest week of practice we had all year. Anything [Thoreau] did before the game just added to it.”
Martinez engineered a four-play, 72-yard drive to open the game. He connected with Marcus Leyba on a 36-yard pass, then Leyba scored moments later with a 6-yard scoring run. It was followed by a Thoreau punt and a one-play, 45-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Reyes Baros to make it 16-0.
The rout was officially on just a few minutes later when Sandoval erupted down the Horsemen sideline for a 64-yard touchdown run, breaking free around the Thoreau 30 when a trio of Hawks had a clear shot at him but all whiffed as Sandoval ran untouched the rest of the way.
Martinez completed 5 of his 7 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. He graded himself out at a B-plus.
“Those two missed passes,” he said. “We all have something to work on next week. We all need to keep getting better.”
Fernandez emptied his bench for most of the second quarter after the 35-point lead ignited the running clock. It gave a number of backups a chance to shine, including what appeared to be a scintillating 30-yard touchdown run by Matthias Duran that was called back because of an illegal block.
A two-way starter on the line, he took a handoff to his right and did a midair 360-spin move after getting hit. He stayed on his feet and ran the final 15 yards to the end zone, only to have it wiped out.
That drive ended with a 7-yard scoring run by freshman quarterback Kamal Stith, one of four different QBs to take a snap. The others included sophomore Reed Bass and senior Jacob Katko, whose 42-yard pass to Chavez on the Horsemen’s only offensive snap of the second half ended the game via the 50-point mercy rule with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
On paper, Saturday’s game was supposed to be close. Thoreau (9-2) was handed the No. 5 seed after winning its final five games of the regular season. The Hawks then managed a six-point win over No. 12 Hope Christian in last week’s opening round.
The Horsemen (10-1) extended their winning streak to four and have now scored 169 points the last three games.
PLAYOFFS UPDATEThe Class 3A semifinals are set. Defending champion Robertson was eliminated with a 23-14 loss at home to district rival Raton on Saturday. The Cardinals (8-3) never led and were without quarterback Ace Gonzales most of the way after he suffered an injury early in the first half.
Sixth-seeded Raton (9-3) will host No. 2 Ruidoso (10-1) next weekend. The Warriors routed West Las Vegas, 52-14, in quarterfinal action on Friday night.
Socorro advanced to the semifinals with a 21-14 win over Cobre. The Warriors led 21-0 before holding off a second-half Indians rally.
The only other local team still alive is Taos. The third-seeded Tigers (10-1) extended their season with a 24-19 win over Albuquerque Academy in the 4A quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Sanchez Family Stadium in Las Vegas, N.M. The game was played on the New Mexico Highlands campus.
Taos will hit the road for the 4A semifinals at Bloomfield. The game will be next Saturday and be a rematch of the 2018 state finals when Taos beat the Bobcats for their first state title.