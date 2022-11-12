All the motivation the St. Michael’s football team needed for a deep playoff run came during its bye week, when the coaches put the hammer down and demanded a series of tough, physical practices.

What those days didn’t provide, the visiting Thoreau Hawks possibly did in the moments prior to kickoff of Saturday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal game at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The Horsemen made them pay dearly for alleged pregame comments in a 50-0 rout that ended early in the second half due to the mercy rule.

St. Michael’s (10-1) advances to next week’s state semifinals and a date with undefeated, top-ranked Socorro (11-0). The game will be in Socorro on Friday at 6 p.m. It’s the first time the schools have met in the semifinals or later.

