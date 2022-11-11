RIO RANCHO — The Lady Horsemen knew their path to a Class 3A volleyball title would go through two teams — Albuquerque Sandia Prep and Las Vegas Robertson.
Step 1 was accomplished Friday.
Step 2 is set to take place Saturday with a state title on the line.
Top-seeded St. Michael’s lived up to the season-long hype, and downed archnemesis Sandia Prep in the process. They swept the Lady Sundevils in three hard-fought games, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21, in the
Class 3A winner’s bracket semifinal in the Rio Rancho Events Center to advance to the official semifinals in the modified double-elimination bracket.
St. Michael’s (24-1) will face No. 7 Albuquerque Bosque School, which capped its run through the consolation bracket with a 25-20, 27-29, 25-14, 26-24 win over No. 4 Santa Fe Indian School.
Should the Lady Horsemen win their 8 a.m. matchup with the Lady Bobcats, they will see the winner of the No. 3 Hot Springs/No. 2 Las Vegas Robertson match that will commence at the same time.
It’s very likely St. Michael’s will see the defending champion Lady Cardinals (21-4) in the championship match for the third time in the past four state tournaments.
This potential tussle, though, will be on more even ground. Last year, St. Michael’s lost to Sandia Prep in the quarterfinals, then played three times within a 24-hour period to reach the 3A finals. Once there, the gas tank had only fumes, and the Lady Cardinals pounced to sweep the Lady Horsemen and finish the season undefeated.
This time, the lesson was learned and St. Michael’s will have played the minimum two matches to reach the semifinals.
“It showed in our last game against Robertson in the state championship,” sophomore outside hitter Maya Pino said. “We were tired. When we can go home and rest and watch the other teams play, it’s really beneficial.”
While the Lady Horsemen were mostly in control of the match with the Lady Sundevils, they faced a moment when things could have turned for the worse. Sandia Prep came out on fire in the third game, building a 14-6 lead on the strength of three kills from Lauren Stapled plus a kill, a block and a service ace by Elizabeth Hermina.
St. Michael’s head coach Valerie Sandoval called a timeout and she implored her team to find the composure and the energy to respond to the Lady Sundevils’ run.
“Every year that I coach, the third game is the hardest,” Sandoval said. “Being up two-zero, you have a sense of, ‘Eh.’ We can’t be that way, especially at state.”
When the call for leaders arose, two underclassmen stepped to the front of the line. Pino and the coach’s daughter, fellow sophomore Marissa Sandoval-Moya, spurred the rally by combining for three kills and an ace during an 8-1 run to trim the margin to 15-14.
“Whenever we have somebody who gets a huge kill, we just find a way to come back,” Pino said. “If I get that kill, I scream so loud and then we get all the way back.”
When the 19-7 run was complete, Pino and Sandoval-Moya each had five kills and Pino chipped in with a block. Her tip to the open left side of the court ended the match.
“When I called that timeout [when it was 14-6, Sandia Prep], I said, ‘We need to be aggressive,’ ” Sandoval said. “They were like, ‘Alright, we’re going.’ They took it upon themselves and they did great.”
While the Lady Horsemen showed their maturity from last year, Robertson continued to show its championship poise in a 25-12, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Bosque School in the other winner’s bracket match. It marked the 16th win over a 3A opponent in 17 matches this year and the 51st in the last 54 matches dating back to 2019.
The only team to have beaten the Lady Cardinals during that stretch? The Lady Horsemen, but never in the postseason. The two teams played for the 3A title in 2019 and 2021, with Robertson winning both.
Meanwhile, SFIS saw its season end at the hands of the Lady Bobcats, who rallied behind the power of Ella Pockman (13 kills) to reach the semifinals. The Lady Braves ended the season with a 19-8 record and its furthest advancement in the state tournament since moving up to 3A.