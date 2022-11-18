SOCORRO

The St. Michael’s football team has thought long and hard about last year’s loss to Robertson in the Class 3A state championship game. Twelve months removed, they’re heading back to the finals with a chance to make things right.

In the final six minutes of Friday’s semifinal on a chilly night, where the temperatures dipped into the low 30s by game’s end, the Horsemen sandwiched two huge defensive stops around a game-winning touchdown drive to beat undefeated and top-seeded Socorro, 14-6.

Popular in the Community