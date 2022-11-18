SOCORRO
The St. Michael’s football team has thought long and hard about last year’s loss to Robertson in the Class 3A state championship game. Twelve months removed, they’re heading back to the finals with a chance to make things right.
In the final six minutes of Friday’s semifinal on a chilly night, where the temperatures dipped into the low 30s by game’s end, the Horsemen sandwiched two huge defensive stops around a game-winning touchdown drive to beat undefeated and top-seeded Socorro, 14-6.
It sends St. Michael’s (11-1) into next weekend’s title game against either Ruidoso or District 2-3A rival Raton. Those teams play Saturday afternoon in Raton. If the Tigers win, they’ll host St. Michael’s on Nov. 26. If it’s Ruidoso, the game will be that same day at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex in Santa Fe.
“I’m so happy for my guys, happy that they get to be in that thing one more time,” said Horsemen senior Creed Chavez. “To me, though, it’s just another game. I mean that seriously. It’s just one more game we’re going out there trying to win.”
Chavez came up huge time and time again in Friday’s game, catching eight passes from quarterback Zack Martinez and rushing for 96 yards on just two carries. He was Martinez’s favorite target, turning a number of screen plays into big gains that helped turn the game into a battle of field position.
Each team drove inside the other’s 30-yard line three times before turning it over on downs. Neither team showed much interest in kicking the ball, opting instead for fourth-down plays rather than field goal attempts of up to 45 yards.
The Horsemen never trailed, taking a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter on a Martinez 1-yard run that capped a 76-yard drive kickstarted by a 62-yard Chavez run on the first play. It remained that way until the initial drive of the second half when Socorro’s do-everything quarterback, Marcus Armijo, threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to even things up.
The game appeared to be destined for overtime until Socorro started marching down the field as the fourth quarter unfolded. The Warriors (11-1) got as far as the Horsemen 15 before Armijo was thrown for a pair of losses, then forced into a pair of incomplete passes to hand the ball over on downs with 5:46 left.
Enter Martinez, who calmly engineered the kind of touchdown drive Horsemen fans have come to expect. Showing the poise and maturity of a player who has lived through stressful times as a starter, he took over when he broke free for a 34-yard keeper on third-and-1 inside St. Michael’s territory. He tacked on another third down conversion with a 12-yard run moments later, setting up a Marcus Leyba 2-yard touchdown run with two minutes left.
Taven Lozada’s 2-point conversion run opened a 14-6 lead, handing the ball back to the Warriors with no timeouts left and 70 yards of turf in front of them.
“I was actually hoping to eat more time off the clock but I can’t complain about scoring a touchdown right there,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez.
Minus the passing threat Martinez possesses, Socorro put the game in Armijo’s hands. On the second play of the Warriors’ last-ditch attempt, he was hit hard by Horsemen linebacker Andy Dang and fumbled the ball away. Matthias Duran fell on it, setting off a wild celebration on the St. Michael’s sideline.
“[Socorro] loves those pulls, and we’ve been practicing that all week,” Dang said. “That last play I saw [Armijo] was holding it a little out away from his body, so I punched it out.”
Socorro came into the game with 3A’s highest scoring offense, averaging more than 47 points. Armijo was one of the top offensive threats in 3A, averaging 233 yards of total offense a game. His longest run of the night was nine yards, and he completed 12 of 23 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Chavez said it all boiled down to conditioning, part of which was prepping in Northern New Mexico’s cold. Friday’s elements had a number of players huddling around a pair of propane-powered heaters, but to the players on the field, it was something different.
“Hey, sun’s out guns out at practice, if it’s cold and we’re out there, we’re doing it to make ourselves tougher,” Chavez said. “Short sleeves, cold weather, under the lights — don’t matter. We worked hard for this, to be right here.”
NOTES
This is the seventh time the Horsemen have been to the state championship game with Fernandez as coach. It’s their 14th trip to the title game in their history. They won it all in 1964, 1972, 2003, 2007 and 2012. … Martinez was 14-for-25 for 164 yards, although his biggest plays of the game were the aforementioned third down runs on the game-winning drive. The initial 34-yard run was a designed play, similar to what he did late in a win over Raton last month. The second was all him. Flushed from the pocket, he bought extra time before pulling it down and picking up the yards himself. … Lozada was blanketed all night by multiple defenders. He caught just one Martinez pass for four yards. … The Horsemen had just one rushing attempt in the third quarter, a 34-yard run by Chavez. A second rushing attempt by Cole Sandoval was called back because of a holding call. … Think you’re tough? Socorro coach Damien Ocampo wore shorts during Friday’s game.